Why We Think Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Gave A Major Clue About Their Royal Future
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said goodbye to all things royal years ago, but the couple may be making their way back into the monarchy. Meghan and Harry dropped a subtle new detail that has sparked conversation about their potential return.
When Prince Harry and Meghan wed in 2018, many thought this was a new era for the royal family, but that picture was quickly tarnished. In a statement posted to the Duke and Duchess' Instagram page in January 2020, the couple announced they would step back from their royal duties. They explained, "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment." Initially, it seemed the couple would still play a role in royal affairs, but that, too, changed fast. In February 2020, Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan and Harry would not be returning to their royal roles.
Almost a year later, Harry and Meghan sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey detailing their mistreatment as royals. From accusing members of being racist, to Meghan's tension with Kate Middleton, it truly seemed like there was no coming back. But never say never because Harry and Meghan appear to have made a subtle stride toward returning to the warm embrace of the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's website rebrand says it all
Could it be true? Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's finally making their royal comeback? That seems possible, considering the rebrand on the couple's website.
People took notice that the former archwell.com has now changed to sussex.com as Meghan and Harry are slowly embracing the thing they once left behind. And it's not just the URL that saw a major change. When entering the couple's new site, it displays the titles the two hold, stating, "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex." According to the Independent, the refreshed website is supposed to "bring more personal updates" about Prince Harry and Meghan's life. As of now, Meghan and Harry have their own bios on the website, with a summary of their philanthropic efforts. Royal fanatics hope they will get more updates on the couple as time passes, and they see this as a sign that Harry and Meghan might be willing to return to the monarchy in one way or another.
The website hasn't been the only reason for the conversation about a potential royal return as Prince Harry made his way back across the pond to be with his father, King Charles, amid his cancer diagnosis. Although Harry was only there for a day, many hope that the recent visit and the sudden change to his and Meghan's website might be the first steps on their path back to the royal family.