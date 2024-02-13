Why We Think Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Gave A Major Clue About Their Royal Future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said goodbye to all things royal years ago, but the couple may be making their way back into the monarchy. Meghan and Harry dropped a subtle new detail that has sparked conversation about their potential return.

When Prince Harry and Meghan wed in 2018, many thought this was a new era for the royal family, but that picture was quickly tarnished. In a statement posted to the Duke and Duchess' Instagram page in January 2020, the couple announced they would step back from their royal duties. They explained, "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment." Initially, it seemed the couple would still play a role in royal affairs, but that, too, changed fast. In February 2020, Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan and Harry would not be returning to their royal roles.

Almost a year later, Harry and Meghan sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey detailing their mistreatment as royals. From accusing members of being racist, to Meghan's tension with Kate Middleton, it truly seemed like there was no coming back. But never say never because Harry and Meghan appear to have made a subtle stride toward returning to the warm embrace of the royal family.