Aaron And Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean's Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear
Nick Carter's family has suffered two colossal and unexpected losses in the past two years — brother Aaron Carter's death by drowning in 2022 and sister Bobbie Jean Carter's equally shocking demise in December 2023.
While Bobbie Jean, who died at age 41, didn't pursue a career in music like her famous brothers, she engaged in other artistic endeavors, including employment under Aaron as the stylist and makeup artist on his musical tours in the early 2000s. She also appeared in E!'s short-lived 2006 reality show "House of Carters ," which followed her and her siblings as they cohabitated under one roof. (Nick, Aaron, and their sisters Angel and Leslie Carter, the latter of whom also died tragically young in 2012, were the series' other stars.)
After weeks of complete silence, Nick finally paid public tribute to Bobbie Jean in early January. Sharing a childhood photo on Instagram of himself and his late sis holding hands, the Backstreet Boy wrote, "It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean." Thanking fans for their waves of support, the singer ended his emotional post with the simple line, "I love you BJ."
Although the details surrounding Bobbie Jean's demise were unclear at the time, a new coroner's report has shed light on its cause.
Bobbie Jean Carter died with fentanyl in her system
Bobbie Jean Carter died of intoxication caused by the effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine, per a report by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department. As obtained by People, the initial case summary report categorized Carter's manner of death as accidental and listed new details giving it context and a timeline.
Carter's roommate reported last seeing her at 6:30am on December 23, only to find her unresponsive on the bathroom floor 30 minutes later. After paramedics rushed Carter to Tampa's St. Joseph's Hospital in cardiac arrest, she was pronounced dead an hour later at 8:02am. The report also included Carter's medical history, including her case of diagnosed schizophrenia. Among the documented medications she was taking at the time of her death were propranolol (which the NHS lists as a high blood pressure treatment that can also ease the physical symptoms of anxiety), omeprazole (an indigestion and acid reflux med), clindamycin (an antibiotic) and quetiapine (which, per the NIH, is better known under the brand name Seroquel and is a common prescription med for illnesses like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder).
As TMZ reported in June 2023, Bobbie Jean's history of drug abuse landed her in hot legal waters before her death. After being caught allegedly stealing items from a Florida Hobby Lobby at the time, her arrest report cited that she reportedly had fentanyl on her.
