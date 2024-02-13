Aaron And Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean's Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear

Nick Carter's family has suffered two colossal and unexpected losses in the past two years — brother Aaron Carter's death by drowning in 2022 and sister Bobbie Jean Carter's equally shocking demise in December 2023.

While Bobbie Jean, who died at age 41, didn't pursue a career in music like her famous brothers, she engaged in other artistic endeavors, including employment under Aaron as the stylist and makeup artist on his musical tours in the early 2000s. She also appeared in E!'s short-lived 2006 reality show "House of Carters ," which followed her and her siblings as they cohabitated under one roof. (Nick, Aaron, and their sisters Angel and Leslie Carter, the latter of whom also died tragically young in 2012, were the series' other stars.)

After weeks of complete silence, Nick finally paid public tribute to Bobbie Jean in early January. Sharing a childhood photo on Instagram of himself and his late sis holding hands, the Backstreet Boy wrote, "It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean." Thanking fans for their waves of support, the singer ended his emotional post with the simple line, "I love you BJ."

Although the details surrounding Bobbie Jean's demise were unclear at the time, a new coroner's report has shed light on its cause.