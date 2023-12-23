The Tragic Death Of Carter Family Sibling Bobbie Jean

Nick Carter has been plunged into mourning once again following the news of his sister's death. Bobbie Jean Carter died on December 23 for undisclosed reasons. She was 41. The Carter matriarch, Jane Carter, announced her daughter had died in a statement to TMZ. Jane said she was shocked and heartbroken by the unexpected death.

"I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," she said, adding that she'll release a full statement once the reality of her loss sinks in.

Bobbie Jean's death follows her brother Aaron Carter's in November 2022. Aaron's demise was also sudden and unexpected, although it was later disclosed that he died by drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam.

