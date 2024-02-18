Dark Secrets Brad Pitt Tried To Hide

As an actor, Brad Pitt has built an incredibly successful career. Appearances in movies such as 1995's "Twelve Monkeys," 1999's "Fight Club," and 2005's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" helped turn Pitt into a superstar. He's also netted two Academy Awards during his career. Pitt took home a Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" in 2020, and he also shared the Best Picture Oscar in 2014 for his role as a producer on "12 Years a Slave."

Alongside his glittering Hollywood career, Pitt has regularly found himself talked about in the tabloids, particularly due to his romantic relationships with fellow celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. However, Pitt seems to be much more focused on the movies he makes rather than the stories being told about him in the press. "I'm one of those creatures that speaks through art," Pitt told GQ in 2022. "I just want to always make. If I'm not making, I'm dying in some way."

However, the actor hasn't been able to escape every rumor and report made about him, particularly when it comes to more serious matters. These are some of the dark secrets Brad Pitt has tried to hide.