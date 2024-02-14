Tom Brady Extends Grace To Travis Kelce Over Super Bowl Meltdown On Andy Reid
Super Bowl LVIII continues to be the much-talked-about event of 2024, especially the temper tantrum thrown by Travis Kelce that was witnessed by millions of viewers. During the second quarter, Kelce was taken off the field, and a fumble by teammate Isiah Pacheco had the tight end in a fury. Cameras caught Kelce getting in his coach Andy Reid's face, screaming and bumping him hard enough to make the 65-year-old stumble.
While the voice exchange hadn't been aired, lip readers surmised that Kelce yelled, "Keep me in. You f***er! I'm calm now!" per The Daily Mail. After the Kansas City Chiefs' big win, Kelce stated, "I had to give 'Big Red' a love tap and let him know that we were all here fighting for him no matter what. I just had to tell him I loved him real quick," he shared. It was all water under the bridge for Reid as well, who told reporters, "He caught me off balance. I wasn't watching. He was really coming over [and saying], 'Just put me in, I'll score. I'll score.' So, that's really what it was. I love that."
Although Reid let the incident go, many fans were not happy with Kelce's behavior, but he has at least one person on his side: Tom Brady.
Tom Brady thinks fans should give Travis Kelce a break
Those who play in the NFL understand what it's like in the heat of the moment — Tom Brady certainly does. During an episode of his podcast "Let's Go!" he defended Travis Kelce's tantrum and stated, "There's always little family issues and of course, I don't mind seeing it because I was a part of a lot of those things. Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You're not in a meditative state at that point." The former Patriots quarterback added, "So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back. And I actually think Coach Reid handled it just awesome like he always does."
However, Travis' brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce wasn't as forgiving. "You crossed the line. The yelling in his face, too, was over the top. I think there are better ways to handle this, retrospectively," he told Travis during an episode of their "New Heights" podcast. The Chiefs player agreed that he went too far, but it seems he has a history of losing his cool — even when he was just a pre-schooler.
Travis Kelce admitted to throwing a chair at his teacher
It's apparent that Travis Kelce does not like to lose. In a September 2023 episode of "New Heights," Jason Kelce shared that he got kicked out of pre-school after poking a spork too hard on another kid's forehead. Travis also revealed that he had been kicked out of pre-school as well, but for a more disturbing reason. He recalled playing checkers and winning against his opponents, so much so that the teacher told him to give the other kids a chance. "I was like, 'That's not how it rolls.' And she said, 'No, you have to share,' and I said, 'No I don't,' and threw the chair that I was sitting in at her," he laughed.
"Everyone saying he's just a football player who's passionate meanwhile he's been a brat with anger issues since he was in preschool," a user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Travis is not afraid of owning up to his devilish days as a kid, and in 2015 he shared a throwback picture of his much younger self. "#TBT to when I ruled the playground! I tormented teachers lives," he wrote. A fan commented, "My dad was a principal of yours at heights and my mom was one of your teachers. that's all I will say." We need stories, stat!