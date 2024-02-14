Tom Brady Extends Grace To Travis Kelce Over Super Bowl Meltdown On Andy Reid

Super Bowl LVIII continues to be the much-talked-about event of 2024, especially the temper tantrum thrown by Travis Kelce that was witnessed by millions of viewers. During the second quarter, Kelce was taken off the field, and a fumble by teammate Isiah Pacheco had the tight end in a fury. Cameras caught Kelce getting in his coach Andy Reid's face, screaming and bumping him hard enough to make the 65-year-old stumble.

While the voice exchange hadn't been aired, lip readers surmised that Kelce yelled, "Keep me in. You f***er! I'm calm now!" per The Daily Mail. After the Kansas City Chiefs' big win, Kelce stated, "I had to give 'Big Red' a love tap and let him know that we were all here fighting for him no matter what. I just had to tell him I loved him real quick," he shared. It was all water under the bridge for Reid as well, who told reporters, "He caught me off balance. I wasn't watching. He was really coming over [and saying], 'Just put me in, I'll score. I'll score.' So, that's really what it was. I love that."

Although Reid let the incident go, many fans were not happy with Kelce's behavior, but he has at least one person on his side: Tom Brady.