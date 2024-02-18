Here's Why Andy Reid's Son Is Behind Bars

With three Super Bowl titles and a record-breaking 100 wins with two different teams, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been enjoying the most successful time of his career. But recent years haven't been as kind in his personal life. Andy lost his oldest son, 29-year-old Garrett Reid, to a heroin overdose in August 2012 and more recently saw his second son, Britt Reid, end up behind bars. Before Garrett's death and Britt's imprisonment, the Reid brothers had already shown they were headed down a dangerous path.

In November 2007, Britt received a jail sentence of up to 23 months in addition to probation for selling drugs out of his parent's house, just a week after Garrett was sentenced for causing a car accident while on heroin, ESPN reported. "It sounds more or less like a drug emporium there, with the drugs all over the house, and you're an addict," the judge told Britt. Eight months later, while serving time, Garrett was convicted of attempting to smuggle prescription drugs into the jail.

Just months before his sentencing, Britt was accused of yet another crime. In January 2007, he was charged with gun and drug charges stemming from a road rage episode. Following his brother's death, Britt seemed to get his life under control — only to find himself mired in legal woes again in 2021.