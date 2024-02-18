The Ice Spice Controversy That Landed Taylor Swift In Hot Water

Taylor Swift may be America's sweetheart, but there have been moments in her career where she has faced some heat, and one of them involved her good friend, Ice Spice.

For the most part, Swift has done her best to avoid any bad press surrounding her and her career. And when there is controversy surrounding her — she either capitalizes on it or avoids the topic completely. After Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West released a phone call that claimed that she had approved the lyric, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous," from his track "Famous," the hate toward Swift was unlike any other. As a result, she capitalized on the moment and released a whole album about her "Reputation." But Swift and West have had a years-long beef, so what could have possibly happened with her and Ice Spice that landed her in some controversy?

Although they had been in touch before the release of their collab, Swift and Ice Spice's friendship truly kicked off with the "Karma" remix in May 2023. Ahead of the release, the "Princess Diana" singer called Swift the "sweetest person ever" in a tweet as it looked like a true friendship was blossoming. But right when their relationship and collab was taking off, Swift came under fire, and it was tied to her friendship with Ice Spice and her new rumored romance.