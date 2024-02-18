Hillary Clinton Made It Crystal Clear Why She Can't Stand Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson's February 2024 interview with Vladimir Putin raised a lot of eyebrows, but one person who wasn't particularly shocked by it was Hillary Clinton. In fact, speaking to MSNBC, the politician started off by saying that the interview really only confirmed something for her. "It shows me what I think we've all known: he's what's called a useful idiot," she quipped. Yikes.

Clinton's comments on Carlson's credibility came while the former Fox News host geared up for his interview with the Russian president — and she didn't stop at just one crack. Far from it; she went on to call him out repeatedly throughout her sit-down with MSNBC's Alex Wagner. Included in her battery of criticisms was a claim that Russian media houses didn't even take him seriously, and that based on the translations she'd seen, he tended to be framed as a joke. Clinton didn't name the specific outlets she was referring to.

Clinton's clapbacks weren't only limited to Carlson's Putin interview, though. She also made a number of references to his track record as a journalist over the years, noting more than once that he'd been dismissed from various jobs. It's fairly safe to say, then, that she's long disliked both him and his contributions to journalism.