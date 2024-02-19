The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Lindsay Lohan

It seems unthinkable now, but back in the early 2000s, and thanks to roles in "The Parent Trap," "Freaky Friday," and "Mean Girls," Lindsay Lohan was known simply for her acting talents and not her ability to cause pure, unadulterated chaos wherever she went.

Of course, by the end of the same decade, the one-time Disney favorite had completely destroyed her reputation, with numerous run-ins with the law, displays of unprofessional conduct, and stints in rehab proving that she'd well and truly succumbed to the child star curse.

Some of Lohan's downfall was entirely of her own making, for sure, but there have undoubtedly also been other contributing factors outside of the star's jurisdiction. From troubling parental relationships and paparazzi stalking to infamous robberies and car accidents, here's a look at 14 of the most tragic moments from the tabloid regular's highly eventful life.