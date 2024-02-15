Jackson Mahomes Gets Praise For His Help During Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade Tragedy
The Kansas City Chiefs held a parade to celebrate their Super Bowl win, but what was marked as a fun occasion quickly took a turn when shots broke out after the festivities ended. According to CNN, one person was killed and more than 20 more were injured. Amid the mayhem, Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, offered his help to those in need. Someone took to X to share their experience with Jackson, whom they say helped a lost child. "I don't care what anyone says but I have found a new found respect for Jackson Mahomes, Ana and I were stuck hiding with him at union station by the trains and he was taking care of a child who lost his parents and helping him calm down," the message read (via TMZ).
In a press conference, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called the shooting "tragic." Jackson has not spoken out about what went down, though he did post to his Instagram Stories to share his brother's sentiment that read, "Praying for Kansas City." However, his mother, Randi Mahomes, had a public conversation about what happened — and everything worked out in the end.
Jackson Mahomes was able to help a child reunite with his parents
Jackson Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, saw the message posted on X and decided to share it along with a heart emoji. From there, the original poster commented, "Hope the kiddo was able to be reunited with his family! Tell Jackson we say thank you!" Fortunately, Jackson's efforts were well worth it. "What a scary unthinkable day.. thankful you all were together for those moments. As i mom i want to thank you. Jackson was able to get the child to the police for help. Blessings to you," Randi told the X user. The post has received more than 25,000 views.
As for the shooting, police in Kansas City say they have detained three people as an investigation continues. "We have not charged them yet, this is still under investigation," Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed (via CNN). Of the nearly two dozen people injured in the shooting, more than half had life-threatening injuries, while the rest suffered minor injuries. The person who died has been identified as local radio DJ, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, per NBC News.