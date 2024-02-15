Jackson Mahomes Gets Praise For His Help During Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade Tragedy

The Kansas City Chiefs held a parade to celebrate their Super Bowl win, but what was marked as a fun occasion quickly took a turn when shots broke out after the festivities ended. According to CNN, one person was killed and more than 20 more were injured. Amid the mayhem, Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, offered his help to those in need. Someone took to X to share their experience with Jackson, whom they say helped a lost child. "I don't care what anyone says but I have found a new found respect for Jackson Mahomes, Ana and I were stuck hiding with him at union station by the trains and he was taking care of a child who lost his parents and helping him calm down," the message read (via TMZ).

In a press conference, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called the shooting "tragic." Jackson has not spoken out about what went down, though he did post to his Instagram Stories to share his brother's sentiment that read, "Praying for Kansas City." However, his mother, Randi Mahomes, had a public conversation about what happened — and everything worked out in the end.