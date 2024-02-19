David Beckham's Stunning Transformation

David Beckham's name has become practically synonymous with soccer, or football, as it's known pretty much everywhere in the world outside of North America. Yet Beckham has also come to transcend his status as a superstar athlete, becoming an international celebrity and pop-culture phenomenon whose visage is instantly recognizable throughout the planet.

As Beckham told GQ, that wasn't his original goal; In fact, his No. 1 priority had always been his career as a footballer. But if other opportunities presented themselves that would expand his personal brand without getting in the way of his athletic ambitions, who was he to turn them down? "Obviously, I always did things outside of the game and outside of my footballing career that were slightly different at the time," he explained. "I think it's more acceptable now to do some of the things that I did, some of the [magazine] covers, some of the photo shoots, some of the sponsorships, but I think my focus back then was to just win trophies, be successful with Manchester United and never leave United. Anything outside of the game was just a bonus."

Beckham blazed his own trail, and his journey from a London suburb to the world's biggest soccer stadiums and front pages of fashion magazines has been a long and fascinating one.