The Bizarre Things You'll Find In Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home

Former President Donald J. Trump is known for his extravagance and his eccentricities carry over to his homes. Many of the over-the-top elements in his Mar-a-Lago home, especially how much gold there is everywhere, are quite bizarre. His manor-esque estate at Mar-a-Lago, with its tennis courts, golf course, and spa, befit the businessman turned president. In addition to its Mediterranean aesthetic, Trump's beloved Mar-a-Lago sticks out like a sore thumb among other buildings in the area. The mansion's quirky appearance lends itself to the equally excessive interiors, which look more like a palace than the home of a former president.

Trump had transformed Mar-a-Lago into a private club but there is a private area of the mansion where he and his family live when they are in Palm Beach. Several celebrities are members of Trump's exclusive private club, and famed folks like Kanye "Ye" West have even visited Trump there. During his presidency, Trump spent a lot of time at Mar-a-Lago. And even though it was up for legal debate for decades, Palm Beach finally okayed him to live at the mansion full-time after his presidency ended in 2021. Fitted with a ton of gold leaf and extravagancies, it should come as no surprise that Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is bizarre.