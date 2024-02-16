What's The Real Meaning Of Dear Ben, Pt. II By Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez's new album, "This Is Me... Now," has officially arrived, featuring 13 new tracks from the "Jenny from the Block" singer, including the highly anticipated song "Dear Ben, Pt. II."

To recap, JLovers rejoiced when Lopez announced that she would be releasing a brand new album in celebration of the 20th anniversary of 2002's "This Is Me... Then" in 2022. The record, which marks her first since releasing 2014's "A.K.A.," is said to "[chronicle] the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades," and feature songs that will shine a spotlight on her rough childhood and highly publicized relationships, according to a press release obtained by People. "This Is Me... Now" comes with a special treat: a 65-minute musical film by Grammy-winning director Dave Meyers, which serves as a visual interpretation of the album and of Lopez's love life. "[It's] a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience; an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star-studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals," read another press release. It was also described as an ode to J. Lo's healing journey and of her "everlasting belief in fairytale endings," as reported by Deadline.

With all the buzz surrounding Lopez's new album, fans seem especially eager to hear "Dear Ben, Pt. II," the seventh out of the 13-song tracklist which is dedicated to her husband, Ben Affleck — and is a follow-up to her song "Dear Ben" that was released in 2002. But what's the song really about? Let's take a look.