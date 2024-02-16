Taylor Swift's Actions After Super Bowl Parade Tragedy Are Worlds Apart From Travis Kelce
What was meant to be a special, celebratory occasion was marked by tragedy when shots rang out at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on February 14. According to USA Today, police called the deadly shooting the result of a "personal dispute" rather than the work of terrorists. Over 20 people were injured, and a local radio host and mother-of-two named Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed.
Chiefs players and civilians alike denounced the violence on social media. "Praying for Kansas City," hero quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted to X. Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce wrote that he was left "heartbroken" over the shooting. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me," he added. Kind words, but Kelce's behavior following the shooting didn't exactly paint the picture of a man in mourning. Page Six snapped the tight end beaming in celebration at a private dinner with his teammates Creed Humphrey, Matt Bushman, and Tommy Townsend, as well as Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes. Patrick was presumed to be taking the picture.
Kelce was also sloppy at the parade, where he drunkenly struggled to serenade the crowd with a Garth Brooks song, per TMZ. And when cops escorted him to safety following the shooting, he only ended up posing for selfies. His messy antics are a total 360 from Swift, whose financial donation made a real impact for Lopez-Galvan's grieving family.
Taylor Swift is a class act
Say what you will about Taylor Swift, but she's never going to be the one who's too drunk to speak. In the wake of the shooting that left one woman dead, Swift made two donations of $50,000 to Lisa Lopez-Galvan's family, per People. "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," the singer wrote on Lopez-Galvan's GoFundMe page. As of February 16, the page had raised over $200,000, and Swift was featured as the top donor.
As a billionaire, Swift has historically given back. Billboard traced her generosity to 2011, when she donated $70,000 in books to her hometown library. From pledging $1 million to aid those displaced by massive flooding in Louisiana, to supporting survivors of sexual assault and donating money to help fans with cancer pay their medical bills, Swift may be one of the most philanthropic celebrities. Her generous donation to Lopez-Galvan's family isn't out of character, but it is worlds apart from Travis Kelce's reaction.
For example, Kelce's selfies with cops and drunken singing angered some fans. "Not a good look IMO for him a few hours after a person was killed and others wounded," one person said (via the Daily Mail). "I can smell the liquor through my phone. He looks really concerned," someone else added (via the Daily Mail). Naturally, everyone wondered what Swift thinks of her boyfriend's messy behavior, but to date, she hasn't spoken about it.