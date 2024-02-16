Taylor Swift's Actions After Super Bowl Parade Tragedy Are Worlds Apart From Travis Kelce

What was meant to be a special, celebratory occasion was marked by tragedy when shots rang out at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on February 14. According to USA Today, police called the deadly shooting the result of a "personal dispute" rather than the work of terrorists. Over 20 people were injured, and a local radio host and mother-of-two named Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed.

Chiefs players and civilians alike denounced the violence on social media. "Praying for Kansas City," hero quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted to X. Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce wrote that he was left "heartbroken" over the shooting. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me," he added. Kind words, but Kelce's behavior following the shooting didn't exactly paint the picture of a man in mourning. Page Six snapped the tight end beaming in celebration at a private dinner with his teammates Creed Humphrey, Matt Bushman, and Tommy Townsend, as well as Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes. Patrick was presumed to be taking the picture.

Kelce was also sloppy at the parade, where he drunkenly struggled to serenade the crowd with a Garth Brooks song, per TMZ. And when cops escorted him to safety following the shooting, he only ended up posing for selfies. His messy antics are a total 360 from Swift, whose financial donation made a real impact for Lopez-Galvan's grieving family.