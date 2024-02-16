Bing Worthington, Snoop Dogg's Brother, Dead At 44

Snoop Dogg's brother, Bing Worthington, has died at the age of 44, the beloved rapper confirmed on February 16, 2024. The "Who am I?" artist revealed the tragic news on Instagram by uploading a series of posts featuring himself alongside his late sibling, tagging the latter's personal account in his captions. In one of his tributes, Snoop cherished Bing's humor, writing, "[Bing] always made us laugh. U bac with moms."

As of this writing, Worthington's cause of death has yet to be announced. During his lifetime, he created a fruitful body of work in the music industry. In the mid-1990s, he co-founded Dogg Records alongside his brother Snoop. He also found success in the music sphere as a songwriter and member of the hip-hop collective Lifestyle.

More to come...