The Tragic Truth About Snoop Dogg

The following article includes references to violence, suicide, mental health issues, and sexual abuse allegations.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., aka Snoop Dogg, has earned a reputation as a laidback performer who often has his money on his mind. Case in point: fans were concerned that some terrible tragedy had befallen the "Gin & Juice" rapper when he released an Instagram statement saying that he was "giving up smoke," but his November 2023 announcement turned out to be a creative marketing ploy to promote a smokeless firepit brand. While the savvy businessman makes hustling for that next dollar seem like fun, the road to becoming the Doggfather wasn't as smooth as his delivery of those hypnotic flows.

From a young age, Snoop possessed the mentality of a winner, which had its downsides. "I hate losing. I'm a sore loser," he admitted to Esquire in 2008. "When I was a kid, I used to cry when I lost. I cried like a baby — for real. N***as used to pick on me behind that." His rapping ability earned him a ticket out of the hood, but he later told Complex that it wasn't easy for him to conquer Hollywood. "They didn't want rappers to get opportunity, so I had to figure out a way to make Hollywood come calling for me," he said.

Snoop Dogg has also had to defy expectations by proving that he has staying power while enduring an onslaught of tragedies. The music artist's struggles started early, and he summed up his life after becoming successful by telling Esquire, "It might look easy, but it ain't."