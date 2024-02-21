Here's What Lana Del Rey Really Looks Like Without Makeup

Lana Del Rey has dazzled music fans with her sultry vocals and emotive lyrics for well over a decade. However, Rey's onstage aesthetic is just as important to her career as her sweeping ballads and feel-good tunes. Over the years, Rey has become known for sporting an old Hollywood aesthetic, made famous by the actors and musicians of yesteryear. It requires dainty dresses, long, teased hair, and dramatic eye makeup — particularly the thick black cat eye that's become her signature. Unsurprisingly, Lana Del Rey makeup tutorials are a popular subcategory on the makeup side of YouTube and TikTok.

Fortunately, Rey took all of the guesswork out of the process when she uploaded her own makeup tutorial in 2017, according to Teen Vogue. Unfortunately, the full video of the Instagram tutorial has been deleted, but about a minute of it, which was originally captioned "Morning makeup to the Beatles," has been preserved by a fan account. In the video, Rey casually sings along to the legendary group while detailing her casual makeup routine and showing fans how she groomed and shaped her eyebrows, applied her mascara, and even applied the faux beauty marks she delights in.

Of course, Rey has also had a few moments when she embraced a simpler look. Here's what she looks like without makeup.