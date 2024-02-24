We Can't Get Over Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Incredible Height Transformation
It seems like yesterday that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was a cute little Tweetie Pie with tufty blond locks and big blue eyes. But, like all kids, she's gone and got herself grown up — and then some. In fact, Shiloh towers above her brothers and sisters. Even her mom, Angelina Jolie!
Shiloh is Angelina and Brad Pitt's first biological kid. Since her parents' contentious split and bitter custody battle, she's been stuck in the middle. Unbelievably, Brad and Angelina's divorce is still not final despite starting over seven years ago. The actors said "I do" in 2014 at their French winery, Château Miraval. However, fast forward two years, and it was all over.
"This decision was made for the health of the family," said Angelina's lawyer, Robert Offer, in a statement obtained by Newsweek. The family's health doesn't appear to have improved much, though. Quite the opposite, in fact. In September 2021, Angelina told The Guardian that the ordeal had torn her and the kids apart. She said the experience she allegedly suffered at the hands of Brad had left her fearing for her "whole family." Angelina claimed she and the kids are still attempting to rebuild their lives. "We had to heal," she told the Wall Street Journal. "There are things we needed to heal from." However, the children seem to be moving on with their lives. Shiloh regularly appears in the spotlight with her red carpet appearances and viral TikTok dance videos — and her height transformation is pretty incredible.
Baby Shiloh
There was a media frenzy when Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was born in May 2006. Her parents, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, were the two biggest tabloid targets of the time, and their every move was photographed and written about. There was a frenzied bidding war to obtain the first photos of Shiloh, who was born in Namibia.
People reportedly paid $4.1 million for the North American photo rights to the new golden child. While Hello! magazine is said to have shelled out a further $3.5 million for the British rights. Brad and Angelina donated their earnings to charity. Amazingly, when her other biological siblings, twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, were born in 2008, they scored an even bigger photo deal — somewhere in the region of $15 to $20 million. Once again, the proceeds went to charity.
Still, it was all about Shiloh as far as the media was concerned. Of all the biological offspring, she looked the most like her parents, a tiny hybrid of Angelina and Brad. "Shi's so full of light and love ... and very, very funny," Angelina told MSN in 2007. "I think I'm recognizing some of myself in that one — she's going to be a little bit of trouble!" Shiloh quickly followed in her famous folks' footsteps, making her film debut in 2008, starring alongside her dad, playing his baby daughter, Caroline, in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" when she was just 2 years old and still pretty short.
Montenegro Shiloh
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has come a long way from her days as a tiny tot, now reaching roughly shoulder height to her mom. Despite being a young child, she caught heat in the tabloids for her unique style of dressing as she grew older and taller. Shiloh preferred non-gender conformist clothing, which appeared to offend people for some reason. Angelina Jolie defended a growing Shiloh's fashion choices, describing her look as "Montenegro style," which left experts scratching their heads, as the little-known European country has no discernably unique way of dressing.
"She likes tracksuits; she likes [regular] suits," Angelina told Vanity Fair. "So it's a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything." Angelina and Brad's commitment to allowing their child to dress exactly as she wanted ruffled feathers. Some social media users had their knickers in a twist, calling Angelina rude names and even suggesting she shouldn't be allowed to reproduce if she was going to dress her daughter like a boy.
Angelina was undeterred, though. "I think [Shiloh] is fascinating, the choices she is making," she told Reuters in 2010. "Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth," she continued. "Society always has something to learn when it comes to the way we judge each other, label each other. We have far to go."
Breakdancing Shiloh
@shilohjoliepitt3
#shilohjoliepitt #viral #dance Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s dance skills She is so talented! 💜♬ original sound - Shiloh_Jolie_Pitt
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's style was back on the front pages again in October 2021, this time for totally different reasons. Shiloh wowed the crowds when she appeared on the red carpet for "The Eternals" London premiere. Dressed in one of her mom, Angelina Jolie's vintage Dior dresses (and now nearly matching her in height), she sported slicked-back hair and makeup. Shiloh continued her glam streak for the Rome premiere of the movie, clad in a cute black skater dress with her hair in a top knot.
Although she had grown a bit older and a tad taller, Shiloh hadn't turned her back on her "Montenegro style" roots. She still rocks gender non-conforming looks, switching it up whenever she feels like it. Shiloh is all grown up now, and these days, she usually favors a tracksuit as she spends a lot of time in the dance studio. A TikTok video of Shiloh busting out some impressive breakdance moves went viral in 2023, and her parents couldn't be prouder of her impressive talents.
"It brings a tear to the eye," Brad told ET of Shiloh's dancing. "Yeah, very beautiful." He said he's thrilled his kids can "find their own way, find their own voice, and flourish." Brad admitted that he had no clue why Shiloh was such an awesome dancer, but one thing's for sure — she didn't inherit her abilities from her dad. "I don't know where she got it from," he said. "Because it's two left feet here."
Grown up Shiloh
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt towered over her siblings during a 2023 dinner date with Angelina Jolie, Pax, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Dressed in a tracksuit with the hoodie pulled over her buzz cut, Shiloh also appeared taller than her mom, who was in heels.
Angelina is 5 feet, 7 inches, while Brad Pitt is 5 feet, 11 inches, so Shiloh is clearly taking after her parents in the height stakes. Maddox Jolie-Pitt is estimated to be 5 feet, 5 inches, Pax 5 feet 4 inches, and Zahara 5 feet 3 inches. While Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt are around five feet tall — as the youngest of the kid crew, they still have growing to do.
Although Shiloh is regularly snapped with her mom and siblings, she's not been seen publicly with her dad since his and Angelina's airline battle, resulting in her divorce filing. Angelina alleged Brad physically attacked her and one of their children on their private jet in 2016. His rep denied the allegations to TMZ. Still, the ongoing hostilities have fractured Brad's relationship with his kids. The Daily Mail claimed Pax called Brad a "world-class a**hole" in a since-deleted 2020 Instagram rant. However, In Touch reported that Shiloh still enjoys a close bond with her dad and is eager for everybody to move on.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.