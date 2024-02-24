We Can't Get Over Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Incredible Height Transformation

It seems like yesterday that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was a cute little Tweetie Pie with tufty blond locks and big blue eyes. But, like all kids, she's gone and got herself grown up — and then some. In fact, Shiloh towers above her brothers and sisters. Even her mom, Angelina Jolie!

Shiloh is Angelina and Brad Pitt's first biological kid. Since her parents' contentious split and bitter custody battle, she's been stuck in the middle. Unbelievably, Brad and Angelina's divorce is still not final despite starting over seven years ago. The actors said "I do" in 2014 at their French winery, Château Miraval. However, fast forward two years, and it was all over.

"This decision was made for the health of the family," said Angelina's lawyer, Robert Offer, in a statement obtained by Newsweek. The family's health doesn't appear to have improved much, though. Quite the opposite, in fact. In September 2021, Angelina told The Guardian that the ordeal had torn her and the kids apart. She said the experience she allegedly suffered at the hands of Brad had left her fearing for her "whole family." Angelina claimed she and the kids are still attempting to rebuild their lives. "We had to heal," she told the Wall Street Journal. "There are things we needed to heal from." However, the children seem to be moving on with their lives. Shiloh regularly appears in the spotlight with her red carpet appearances and viral TikTok dance videos — and her height transformation is pretty incredible.