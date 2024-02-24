What Billy Porter's Dating Life Is Like After His Divorce Announcement
Billy Porter's love life took an entirely new direction in the second half of 2023. That July, People announced that the actor-singer and his husband, Adam Smith, had officially called it quits after six years of marriage. Porter's rep, Simon Halls, shared, "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter."
After crossing paths at a dinner party in 2009, Porter and Smith dated for about a year before breaking up. Five years later, the pair got back together and went on to tie the knot in 2017. Porter previously told People, "To get to marry the person that you love more than anything is an extraordinary thing, and I finally realized what everyone else has been able to do, I now am able to do myself. And that's an incredible feeling." While it seemed like the two were leaving their marriage on relatively good terms, other details soon pointed to Porter and Smith's otherwise messy divorce. Meanwhile, Porter was ready for a fresh start romantically.
Billy Porter is taking his time to find love
Since parting ways with Adam Smith, Billy Porter has gotten back into the dating game. Talking to the London Evening Standard in August 2023, Porter reflected on the bittersweetness of his split. Although Smith holds a special place in his heart, Porter revealed that the two had hit a wall in their relationship. With all that in the past, the entertainer couldn't be more excited about looking for love again. He said, "She's back on the market! Looking for an English huzzzband! And you have to spell it just like that! Huzzzband!"
While he's eager to find his special someone, Porter is in no rush to tie the knot again. In October 2023, the star gave an update about his love life in a red carpet interview with Page Six. When asked about his search for a "new boo," Porter laughed and replied, "I'm gonna take a break for a minute. Daddy's dating around." The interviewer prodded him about romantic prospects at the charity event. "Who you peepin'?" she questioned. "I'm not peepin' nobody yet. They got to peep me. They got to take care of me, honey," Porter responded confidently. He knows what he wants!
Porter's life isn't all about dating
Billy Porter may be seeking a new lover, but there's still some baggage from his marriage. Yup, he and his pawtner went through some ruff stuff after their split. In December 2023, the Daily Mail reported that Porter and Adam Smith were in a visitation battle over their cockapoo, Lola.
Porter stated that his ex-husband denied him access to Lola over the past several months. In a November hearing, Smith's lawyers contended that Lola was his because Porter had gifted him the puppy. Porter's attorneys claimed that Lola's a "marital asset." Adding fuel to the fire, Smith and his team called Porter an unfit parent due to his partying and drug usage. Porter countered, "You will not scandalize my name like that." As a solution, the judge proposed that Porter could visit Lola during the day.
It doesn't seem like dating is the be-all and end-all for Porter. Beyond the doggy drama, the entertainer has focused on other priorities since his divorce. In a December 2023 appearance on "The View," Porter talked about his album "Black Mona Lisa," released one month prior. Porter shared that this particular body of work marked a change in his career trajectory. "It's the first time that I've been able to be my full self in my music," he revealed. Porter also discussed his film "Our Son," starring him as a newly divorced father fighting for custody of his son. A case of art imitating life, perhaps?