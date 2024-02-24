What Billy Porter's Dating Life Is Like After His Divorce Announcement

Billy Porter's love life took an entirely new direction in the second half of 2023. That July, People announced that the actor-singer and his husband, Adam Smith, had officially called it quits after six years of marriage. Porter's rep, Simon Halls, shared, "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter."

After crossing paths at a dinner party in 2009, Porter and Smith dated for about a year before breaking up. Five years later, the pair got back together and went on to tie the knot in 2017. Porter previously told People, "To get to marry the person that you love more than anything is an extraordinary thing, and I finally realized what everyone else has been able to do, I now am able to do myself. And that's an incredible feeling." While it seemed like the two were leaving their marriage on relatively good terms, other details soon pointed to Porter and Smith's otherwise messy divorce. Meanwhile, Porter was ready for a fresh start romantically.