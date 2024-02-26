How Jay-Z Got Dragged Into Megan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj's Feud
This article contains mentions of rape.
Things have gotten "Savage" between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. The two famous rappers got into some heated beef, and somehow, Jay-Z became involved.
While it seems like there have been a lot of underlying issues between the two women, no one truly knew about the tension until Megan released her 2024 track "Hiss." In the song, she raps, "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law." Many fans saw this as shade toward Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, because when Petty was 18 years old, he was convicted of attempted rape and required to register as a sex offender, per CBS News. Well, Megan's Law is a list of names of sex offenders that the public can view, so it seemed like Megan was making a dig at Petty and Minaj. Word got around about Megan's diss, and Minaj was very upset.
Minaj took to social media in a rage and even went as far as to release a diss track, "Big Foot," in response to Megan that made fun of the rapper getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. Minaj rapped, "Shots thrown, but I still ain't let Megan score (Tell 'em) / Bad b****, she like six foot (Ooh) / I call her Big Foot (Brr) / The b**** fell off, I said, 'Get up on your good foot.'" There are a lot of rumors on why the feud started, and Jay-Z has been dragged into it.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Azealia Banks talks Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion feud and drags in Jay-Z
The internet was reeling with opinions about Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's feud, and even other rappers got involved. Azealia Banks knows a thing or two about beefing with the "Starships" rapper, having some brief tension with Minaj in 2019, per Essence. Now, she's weighing in on Minaj and Megan's new feud and is suggesting that it stemmed from Jay-Z.
According to Complex, Banks took to Instagram and revealed that she thinks Jay-Z's support for Megan is why this feud started in the first place. Many fans thought Megan and Minaj's beef may have stemmed from her "WAP" and "Bongos" collabs with Cardi B, aka Minaj's archnemesis, but Banks doesn't think so. She said, "This isn't about Meg [collaborating] with Cardi. This is about Jay-Z ... Jay-Z has this way of presenting himself in the culture as a Daddy Warbucks type of figure."
Banks claimed that many women in the rap industry seek Jay-Z's approval since he is a legend in the rap game, per Complex. She explained, "I could just low-key feel she's [Minaj] felt slighted by Jay...But at the same time, Nicki wants to wiggle her way in bad. That's what this beef is about. She wants to be a Roc Nation girl so f***ing bad." To Banks, it's clear that Minaj was upset that Megan signed with Roc Nation, Jay-Z's label, before she was.
Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion's friendship
Nothing is confirmed, but Azealia Banks may be onto something after suggesting Nicki Minaj is upset with Jay-Z's attention toward Megan Thee Stallion. Jay-Z and Megan have struck up a strong friendship in the past couple of years. When Jay-Z was trying to get Megan on his label, Roc Nation, he did everything he could to get her to sign with them. The "Empire State of Mind" rapper even brought a platter of her favorite snack to the meeting, per Page Six. Megan told a panel at Cannes Lion, "...Then Jay-Z walks in the room, and I'm like, 'I didn't know Jay-Z was coming to my meeting! But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he's like, 'I heard you like Hot Cheetos!' And I was sold." Since then, Jay-Z and Megan's friendship has taken off.
In 2022, when Drake accused Megan of lying about her shooting incident with Tory Lanez, Jay-Z reportedly liked a tweet defending the "Savage" rapper, per Rap-Up. Jay-Z doesn't get involved in drama too often, so to many, this showed that he and Megan were tight. And it was clear the two were good pals when they were seen chatting and having a good time at a stop on Beyoncé's tour, per Teen Vogue. Seeing how close Megan is with Jay-Z, maybe Banks was onto something when she said that Minaj was jealous of the relationship they have.