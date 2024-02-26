How Jay-Z Got Dragged Into Megan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj's Feud

This article contains mentions of rape.

Things have gotten "Savage" between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. The two famous rappers got into some heated beef, and somehow, Jay-Z became involved.

While it seems like there have been a lot of underlying issues between the two women, no one truly knew about the tension until Megan released her 2024 track "Hiss." In the song, she raps, "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law." Many fans saw this as shade toward Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, because when Petty was 18 years old, he was convicted of attempted rape and required to register as a sex offender, per CBS News. Well, Megan's Law is a list of names of sex offenders that the public can view, so it seemed like Megan was making a dig at Petty and Minaj. Word got around about Megan's diss, and Minaj was very upset.

Minaj took to social media in a rage and even went as far as to release a diss track, "Big Foot," in response to Megan that made fun of the rapper getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. Minaj rapped, "Shots thrown, but I still ain't let Megan score (Tell 'em) / Bad b****, she like six foot (Ooh) / I call her Big Foot (Brr) / The b**** fell off, I said, 'Get up on your good foot.'" There are a lot of rumors on why the feud started, and Jay-Z has been dragged into it.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).