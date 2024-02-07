The Drama That Led To Megan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj's Feud
It started out with a "Hiss," how did it end up like this? In case you've been out of the loop, hot girl summer quickly escalated into hardcore hot girl beefing. In plain English, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have started publicly feuding, and it's a hot mess, to say the least.
How did we even get here? The origins of their feud are murky, but fans speculate that it all began when Megan collaborated with Cardi B (who we all know is Minaj's longtime nemesis) for "WAP." Their team-up was believed to have prompted Minaj to shade Megan in her "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" track, rapping the line, "I don't f*** with horses since Christopher Reeves," a not-so-subtle nod to Megan's stage name and a dark reference to Christopher Reeve's accident, which coincidentally happened the year Megan was born. Megan, for her part, remained tightlipped until she released "Hiss," which apparently contained a dig to Minaj — or so Minaj and her legion of Barbz thought. "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law," Megan rapped on the song, which many assumed was a reference to a federal law about sex offender registry, thus making it a jab at Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who was arrested in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender after moving to California.
The line obviously got under Minaj's skin, and what followed was a days-long online spiral that eventually led to her unleashing a full-on revenge track. But unlike Megan who was arguably cryptic in her song, Minaj went all out, bars blazing!
Nicki released 'Big Foot' in retaliation
In the aftermath of "Hiss," Nicki Minaj dragged Megan Thee Stallion through the mud in nearly every way possible, from Instagram Lives to tweets and, in true Minaj fashion, through a cutting diss track. Just three days after "Hiss" dropped, Minaj already teased a track titled "Big Foot" on X, formerly Twitter, and from the title alone, it became pretty clear that it was alluding to Megan's height and the infamous incident where she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez (he was convicted in 2022).
But it was the lyrics of "Big Foot" that made it glaringly obvious that it was almost solely dedicated to Megan, containing references to her trial against Lanez, rumors of her using a ghostwriter and having elected liposuction, and, shockingly, the death of her mother. "Bad b****h she like six foot, I call her Bigfoot. The b****h fell off, I said get up on your good foot," one of the lines read. A low blow came early in the song, when Minaj rapped, "How you f*** your mother man when she die? How you go on Gayle King and can't cry?" She went below the belt even more with the bar, "This little beggin' w**** talkin' 'bout Megan's law, for a free beat, you can hit Megan raw, if you a ghostwriter, Pardi in Megan jaw." Per fans, this was a suggestion that Megan's ex, Pardi Fontaine, who also claimed that Megan had lipo, ghostwrote some of her hits.
Expect more diss tracks to drop soon
After all was said and rapped, Nicki Minaj still claimed that "she does not condone 'bullying,' and wow, what a brazen statement to make! Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion appears to be unbothered, and her only response (if you can even call it that), was posting a photo of her laughing on her Instagram Story.
Don't think for a second that their beefing is over, though. Minaj was apparently just warming up, revealing that there are a couple more diss tracks in her arsenal, tweeting, "I have 4 more baby. 4." In another post, Minaj appeared to provoke Megan to respond to her, err, efforts, and even floated the idea that Megan's own label might be playing dirty. "Yeah, empty your artillery on a b***h that can't even rap on beat. Nah. B***h said nobody was gon say nuffin & aint say s**t since a b***h said sumthin," she wrote. "Tell dat weak h*e get up on her good foot FIRST. They so desperate, when people searched #BigFoot they sent them to her song."
It's too early to tell if Megan will ever give Minaj the time of day, but she teased that she is going to drop another album, which may or may not contain another diss track, along with a tour. "The Hot Girl Summer tour is gonna be 2024 summer time, "she said in a "Good Morning America" appearance. "I feel like I've never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019, so this is gonna be the first time I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience."