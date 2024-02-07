The Drama That Led To Megan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj's Feud

It started out with a "Hiss," how did it end up like this? In case you've been out of the loop, hot girl summer quickly escalated into hardcore hot girl beefing. In plain English, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have started publicly feuding, and it's a hot mess, to say the least.

How did we even get here? The origins of their feud are murky, but fans speculate that it all began when Megan collaborated with Cardi B (who we all know is Minaj's longtime nemesis) for "WAP." Their team-up was believed to have prompted Minaj to shade Megan in her "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" track, rapping the line, "I don't f*** with horses since Christopher Reeves," a not-so-subtle nod to Megan's stage name and a dark reference to Christopher Reeve's accident, which coincidentally happened the year Megan was born. Megan, for her part, remained tightlipped until she released "Hiss," which apparently contained a dig to Minaj — or so Minaj and her legion of Barbz thought. "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law," Megan rapped on the song, which many assumed was a reference to a federal law about sex offender registry, thus making it a jab at Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who was arrested in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender after moving to California.

The line obviously got under Minaj's skin, and what followed was a days-long online spiral that eventually led to her unleashing a full-on revenge track. But unlike Megan who was arguably cryptic in her song, Minaj went all out, bars blazing!