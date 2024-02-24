Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo's Wildest Fashion Moments

When Bunnie Xo shows up to events on the arm of Jelly Roll, all eyes are going to be drawn to her gleaming platinum hair and glittering gowns — and her husband knows it. At the 2023 CMA Awards, the "Need a Favor" singer chatted to ET about how he makes fashion decisions. "I say, get the wife whatever she wants and then figure out how I can accent it," he said. "I'm like an accessory piece. ... I'm an extra earring." Not that Bunnie needs the bonus bling. On Instagram, the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host revealed that well-known sparkle enthusiast Dolly Parton is one of her biggest style inspirations.

Many of the outfits Bunnie rocks in her social media posts are borderline NSFW — she used to have an OnlyFans page to drive traffic to, after all. The bikini and lingerie pics started becoming less frequent after she shut her OF account down in 2023, but her style remained spicy.

In 2024, Bunnie turned a convenience store aisle into a catwalk for an Instagram video. She was all that and a bag of chips as she strutted past bags of chips in a sequined red mini dress, tiger-print coat, and leopard-print boots. "I see your mob wife aesthetic & raise you Trailer Park Queen for the win," her caption read. From her Vegas wedding to the red carpet at the CMAs, Bunnie has made a winning argument that her preferred aesthetic should be the next big fashion craze.