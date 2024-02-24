Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo's Wildest Fashion Moments
When Bunnie Xo shows up to events on the arm of Jelly Roll, all eyes are going to be drawn to her gleaming platinum hair and glittering gowns — and her husband knows it. At the 2023 CMA Awards, the "Need a Favor" singer chatted to ET about how he makes fashion decisions. "I say, get the wife whatever she wants and then figure out how I can accent it," he said. "I'm like an accessory piece. ... I'm an extra earring." Not that Bunnie needs the bonus bling. On Instagram, the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host revealed that well-known sparkle enthusiast Dolly Parton is one of her biggest style inspirations.
Many of the outfits Bunnie rocks in her social media posts are borderline NSFW — she used to have an OnlyFans page to drive traffic to, after all. The bikini and lingerie pics started becoming less frequent after she shut her OF account down in 2023, but her style remained spicy.
In 2024, Bunnie turned a convenience store aisle into a catwalk for an Instagram video. She was all that and a bag of chips as she strutted past bags of chips in a sequined red mini dress, tiger-print coat, and leopard-print boots. "I see your mob wife aesthetic & raise you Trailer Park Queen for the win," her caption read. From her Vegas wedding to the red carpet at the CMAs, Bunnie has made a winning argument that her preferred aesthetic should be the next big fashion craze.
Her strappy Sin City wedding dress
Bunnie Xo wasn't wearing the wedding dress of her dreams when she and Jelly Roll tied the knot in 2016. On the "King and the Sting" podcast, Jelly Roll recounted the story of how they wound up walking down the aisle together at the Stained Glass Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie during a Deftones concert, where he got down on one knee after she joined him on the stage. "I'm like, 'F**k it, let's just go now,'" the "Son of a Sinner" singer said of his spontaneous decision to get hitched in Sin City. Bunnie shared video footage of the proposal and wedding on TikTok, revealing that she didn't change her outfit between both momentous events.
The bride rocked a strapless black dress that clung to her curves. Side cutouts that ran from her ribcage down the length of the skirt made it look like rows of stretchy straps were straining to hold the garment together.
In a 2023 TikTok video, Jelly Roll admitted that he and Bunnie had both been drinking way too much when they got married, but he didn't view their decision as a mistake. "My only regret was never seeing her in a dress," he wrote. So, seven years later, they returned to that same chapel and did a marriage redo, complete with a gorgeous white lace bridal gown befitting a queen from what Bunnie described on Instagram as "a whirlwind dark fairytale."
Bunny Xo's semi-sheer leggings from a luxury label
Sin City is a special place for Bunnie Xo and country singer Jelly Roll. It's not just where they got married and renewed their vows but where they first met. So, Bunnie made sure she dressed to impress for her husband's 2022 performance at the Downtown Rocks festival in Las Vegas.
Bunnie splurged on some sexy black Mugler leggings with sheer panels. On TikTok, she revealed that she'd already ripped one pair of the leggings before filming herself struggling to put on a different pair. When she got them pulled up to the tops of her thighs, she noticed a tear. "I didn't do that!" she exclaimed. Bunnie decided to wear them anyway, pairing the leggings with a cropped Iron Maiden concert tee and a pair of leopard-print booties. At the end of her video, she added a caption reading, "DO NOT recommend these leggings. They look cool but not worth it. This is why I never buy designer things."
Bunnie also shared a video of herself being pushed around in a wheelchair after the show. She explained that her heels had also not been the best choice, as she was in so much pain that she could no longer walk. However, she wouldn't dare walk around Vegas barefoot. At least she looked like a Sin City superstar when her hubby invited her onto the stage after telling the crowd that he'd met the love of his life on that very street.
Bunnie Xo channeled Barbie for her red carpet debut
Bunnie Xo looked like a seasoned red carpet pro while posing for pics at the 2022 CMAs, but she'd actually never gotten the star treatment at an awards show before. Jelly Roll teased his wife's outfit ahead of their joint red carpet debut, telling Taste of Country, "My wife is gonna look like a human Barbie doll. She has got the most beautiful see-through pink floral dress I've ever seen. It's the sexiest thing, with the gloves." Bunnie's fashion hype man wasn't lying — her strapless lace gown designed by Jonathan Guzman really did give off major Barbie vibes. Her high ponytail and pink ribbon hairbow made her look even more like the beloved doll. However, the podcaster's opera-length gloves were fingerless for just a touch of rock 'n' roll flair. Her dress was also embellished with sequins to give it that signature Bunnie sparkle.
When Bunnie shared her first photo of her 'fit on Instagram, she captioned it, "Outlaw Fairytale. The losers win again baby." She chose the Madonna song "Material Girl" to dance to alongside her tatted-up hubby when she gave her TikTok followers a better look at the garment, but one fan suggested that she looked more like Gwen Stefani. "It's giving Marilyn Monroe! Beautiful!" another wrote. "This dress is fabulous, just like you," gushed a third admirer.
She was easy to spot at a Spotify party
Ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards, Bunnie Xo attended the Spotify Best New Artist Party with Jelly Roll. Bunnie made a splash on the red carpet in a semi-sheer black lace catsuit designed by Johnathan Kayne. It featured black velvet accents and a sheer neckline with a criss-cross detail. For her footwear, Bunnie rocked a pair of black mid-calf slouch boots with pointy toes. Jelly Roll scored an invite to perform at the event because he was one of the Grammy nominees in the best new artist category. One of his competitors, Ice Spice, showed up to the event wearing a semi-sheer black catsuit that was similar to Bunnie's, but hers featured a striped pattern.
Victoria Monét later bested Jelly Roll and the rest of the competition to take home the Grammy, but in the eyes of Bunnie's TikTok followers, the winner of the Spotify red carpet was clear. "Damn girl! Forget watching Grammys, you stole the show in that fit! Drop dead gorgeous," one fan wrote in response to a video of Bunnie at the event. "That is probably my favorite outfit I've seen you in," read another compliment. Jelly Roll was also a fan. On Instagram, Bunnie shared a video of her boo serenading her with his own version of the Toni Basil song "Mickey." While Bunnie danced, he sang, "Hey sexy, you're so fine / you're so fine, you blow my mind / Hey sexy."
Her latex look drove Jelly Roll to distraction
For the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Jon Bon Jovi, Bunnie Xo wore a blood-red latex dress that fit her like a glove. "Pretty sure I banged Dracula in my previous life," she captioned an Instagram photo of her goth gown, which she accessorized with a piece of jewelry that Dracula would not like: a statement necklace featuring a cross pendant. The dress was designed by latex specialist Atsuko Kudo, whose other stunning creations include Beyoncé's yellow cowgirl outfit for her "Telephone" music video.
Jelly Roll wore a custom look to the event that featured a sobering reminder of how many Americans' lives are touched by addiction. The back of his jacket was emblazoned with the words, "190 people a day overdose and die in the United States of America." He obviously wanted to draw attention to an issue he cares deeply about, but his own focus seemed to be on Bunnie's outfit. She shared a TikTok video of her husband looking absolutely mesmerized by her shiny skirt as he ran a hand over it. "When your man has a thing for latex & can't contain himself, even on a red carpet," her caption read.
Jelly Roll's powerful message and his wife's vampiric slayage hit a high note with their fans. "Just over here casually being one of the most iconic couples," wrote one Instagrammer. Another admirer declared, "The best Power couple ever!"