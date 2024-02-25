What Lainey Wilson Really Did For A Living Before Her Music Fame

There are plenty of celebs who have held regular jobs before finding success, even if it might be hard to think about now. Before Lainey Wilson was winning at the Grammys and performing on some of the biggest stages in the world, she held a somewhat typical job.

The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer grew up in a small town in Louisiana, where the population didn't even reach 300 people. But no matter the odds her hometown gave her, she was going to find her way on the stage one way or another. And the way she was able to start getting on stage involved her taking a gig as a Hannah Montana impersonator.

When it comes to landing a job, sometimes you have to take what you can get, and Wilson seized the opportunity with how popular the show was. "Hannah Montana" ran from 2006 to 2011, and from the moment it aired, it was a huge success. Ironically, the Disney Channel show was about a musician, played by Miley Cyrus, who is trying to live as normal of a teenage life as possible. So, she creates a double identity for herself. At home, she's just Miley, but to the world, she is Hannah Montana. It's funny, considering Wilson's life at the time was a bit of the opposite. No one knew who she was, but she was desperate to become a famed musician, and her Hannah Montana gig helped her get a taste of fame.