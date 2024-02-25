Inside Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth's Ironclad Divorce Settlement

Divorce is tough enough, but what follows can be even harder. Luckily for Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, they were able to come to an agreement on their divorce settlement, and it's all very firmly set in stone. Things moved quickly in Witherspoon and Toth's relationship from the very beginning. The couple first sparked romance rumors in January 2010, and by the end of that year, they were engaged. Just a few months later, the "Legally Blonde" star and Toth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California.

They were married for 12 years total and even welcomed a son together, in addition to Witherspoon's two children from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe. Although the blended family seemed happier than ever, Witherspoon and Toth called it quits in March 2023. They announced the split in a joint statement, noting, "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce."

They continued, "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," (via People). Many couples in the limelight intend to split amicably, but that doesn't always happen, especially when dividing assets. Fortunately for Witherspoon and Toth, they were able to do so easily thanks to an ironclad divorce settlement.