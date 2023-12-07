Tragic Details About Reese Witherspoon

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and mention of mental health.

Few could have predicted how impactful a force Reese Witherspoon would become when she began her career as a teenager in the 1991 film, "The Man in the Moon." Witherspoon built her way up in Hollywood with roles in movies like "Fear" and "Cruel Intentions," and critic favorites, such as "Pleasantville" and "Election," then achieved global fame with her iconic performance in "Legally Blonde." In the years since, she has won an Oscar (out of two nominations), a Primetime Emmy (five nominations), a Golden Globe (six nominations), and many other honors. Though she has had flops, "The Morning Show" star's acting career has never been stagnant.

In addition to being a giant acting dynamo, Witherspoon is also the owner of a clothing brand called Draper James, a mom of three, and a full-on media mogul. She famously founded Hello Sunshine — a production company committed to centering women's stories — which was sold in 2021 for a whopping $900 million. The actor remains in charge of the company's daily operations, which is a great thing because she has a fantastic eye for finding great stories and bringing them to the screen ("Gone Girl," for example).

But, while she has reached incredible heights in her career, Witherspoon has sadly endured the gambit. Even with the star's legion of fans and a lengthy list of accolades, Witherspoon's life hasn't been a rose with no thorns.