How Rich Is The Real Housewives Of Miami's Lenny Hochstein?

"Real Housewives" fans and stans were first introduced to plastic surgeon and self-professed "Boob God" Lenny Hochstein during Season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Miami." As you may recall, his wife, Lisa Hochstein, joined the reality series franchise in 2012 and made an instant name for herself on the cast. "My husband built the perfect wife, and I built the perfect life," she unabashedly declared in her Season 4 tagline.

Fast forward to the present day, however, and it appears that "perfect life" has folded like a house of cards. "RHOM" Season 5 viewers watched in horror as Lenny was caught during a hot mic moment telling a friend he was in love with another woman (later revealed to be Katharina Mazepa) and revealing his plans to leave Lisa for her. Alas, the Hochstein's messy split went from bad to worse when the former couple tried to come to a financial agreement during the divorce proceedings. It's no secret that Lenny has been the family's primary breadwinner throughout their marriage, and Lisa has made it clear that she believes he still has an obligation to financially care for her and the children, regardless of what their ironclad prenuptial agreement says. But just how rich is Lenny? Here's what we know!