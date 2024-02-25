How Rich Is The Real Housewives Of Miami's Lenny Hochstein?
"Real Housewives" fans and stans were first introduced to plastic surgeon and self-professed "Boob God" Lenny Hochstein during Season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Miami." As you may recall, his wife, Lisa Hochstein, joined the reality series franchise in 2012 and made an instant name for herself on the cast. "My husband built the perfect wife, and I built the perfect life," she unabashedly declared in her Season 4 tagline.
Fast forward to the present day, however, and it appears that "perfect life" has folded like a house of cards. "RHOM" Season 5 viewers watched in horror as Lenny was caught during a hot mic moment telling a friend he was in love with another woman (later revealed to be Katharina Mazepa) and revealing his plans to leave Lisa for her. Alas, the Hochstein's messy split went from bad to worse when the former couple tried to come to a financial agreement during the divorce proceedings. It's no secret that Lenny has been the family's primary breadwinner throughout their marriage, and Lisa has made it clear that she believes he still has an obligation to financially care for her and the children, regardless of what their ironclad prenuptial agreement says. But just how rich is Lenny? Here's what we know!
What is Lenny Hochstein's net worth?
So, just how much money is Dr. Leonard Hochstein worth? The jury is still out, but it appears Lenny is worth somewhere between $20 million and $90 million. While Money, Inc. errs on the more conservative side of $20 million, Celebrity Net Worth claims that the surgeon is worth a whopping $90 million.
Alas, all of Lenny's good fortune could swiftly be wiped away amid his high-profile, contentious, and extremely expensive split with his estranged wife, Lisa Hochstein. To make matters worse, he popped the question to another woman, Katharina Mazepa, complete with a 12-carat diamond ring, in July 2023 before finalizing his first marriage's divorce. Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro told Page Six that the large and in-charge rock may have set Lenny back up to $1.5 million. Couple that with a judge's decision that Lenny could not get out of his original marriage settlement proposal. He also had to fork over $125,000 to Lisa for moving expenses she incurred after moving herself and the couple's two children out of their familial home and into a rental condo, as reported by Page Six. It looks like he's got some pretty pricey days ahead of him.
Was Lenny Hochstein born rich?
Contrary to what many might think, Lenny Hochstein did not grow up with a waterfront view and a Ferrari parked in the driveway. According to an article titled "The Enhancers," published on Hochstein's professional website, Hochstein was born in Moscow, Russia, to a father who worked as a civil engineer and a mother whom he affectionately referred to as "a professional shopper." It wasn't until he was six that he and his parents moved to the United States, putting their roots down in Livingston, New Jersey.
Regardless of where he lived, Lenny maintains that he always knew what he wanted to do professionally. "Most kids dream about being policemen or firemen. I dreamt about being a surgeon," he declared. Still, it was unclear what kind of surgeon he wanted to be for some time. At first, he thought he wanted to be a transplant surgeon, but a late night in the emergency room quickly changed his mind. "Right away, I realized that when I was 50 years old, the last place I wanted to be at three in the morning on a Saturday night was the operating room," he recalled.
Eventually, however, he landed in the field of plastic surgery. Hochstein confessed that the decision was "the best I ever made." He added, "I love doing plastic surgery. I really love the patients. And everything about it is thrilling for me."
When did Lenny Hochstein become rich?
Lenny Hochstein completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Miami in 1998 and opened his own surgical center that same year. Still, it would be years before Hochstein truly felt like he had made it. According to Hochstein's professional website, Hochstein said he only grossed about $100,000 that first year in business. But rest assured, he's made up for it tenfold since then.
Merely nine years later, Hochstein was living the good life, complete with glitzy pool parties, exclusive VIP access at the most happening Miami nightclubs, and more. According to Hochstein, his annual net earnings were around the $3 million mark at that time. "There are only so many hours in a day," he jokingly lamented during an interview with Kirk Nielsen. "I always wanted to be the busiest and top plastic surgeon in Miami, but I never thought I was going to be making that kind of money," he confessed.
How much money does Lenny Hochstein make?
While we don't know exactly how much dough Lenny Hochstein currently pulls in as a renowned plastic surgeon, legal documents filed on behalf of Lisa Hochstein in 2023 and obtained by Page Six claim that the famous surgeon's annual salary affords him millions. "[Lenny] has significant and substantial assets and earns millions of dollars a year as [a] successful plastic surgeon," the document alleged. "Without [Lenny's] contribution, [Lisa] cannot provide the needs and necessities of life as they were established during the marriage," the official doc added.
Fortunately for Lisa, Judge Abby Cynamon agreed. In April 2023, Page Six reported that Cynamon ruled that Lenny should pay Lisa $8,000 monthly in temporary support. But that's not all. She also ordered him to pay for the children's health insurance, medical costs, school tuition, outside school activities, camp fees, etc., to "maintain the status quo." Cha-ching!
How Lenny Hochstein makes money as a medspa owner
But how exactly does Lenny Hochstein rake in that kind of dough as a private practice plastic surgeon? According to some, his idea to open a medspa certainly helped! Lenny, along with the help of Lisa, opened the doors of the facility aptly dubbed the Hochstein Medspa in 2017. "Opening on the 4th floor of Hochstein plastic surgery center, our state of the art facility will offer all the best and latest therapies you can imagine!" Lisa announced on Instagram ahead of the medspa's grand opening.
As one can imagine, as soon as the doors opened, many high-profile patients rushed in to partake in the various beauty treatments the Hochsteins were peddling, including many past and present Bravo Housewives. "Feeling brand new after spending a day At Miami's best Medspa," former "Real Housewives of New York" star Jill Zarin gushed in an Instagram post along with a photo of herself, Lisa, and Miami housewife Marysol Patton, joking around in one of the patient rooms.
Still, Lisa was careful to note that it wasn't all fun and games at the medspa. Lisa told Ocean Drive magazine she was in charge of the medspa while Lenny was downstairs running the plastic surgery practice on the first floor. "Not seeing too much of each other during the day. He works on the first floor, and I work on the fourth floor, so we really don't cross paths during the day," she explained.
How Lenny Hochstein makes money in real estate
It may come as a surprise that surgeon Lenny Hochstein wears many hats and that some of his ventures don't even involve a white coat and a scalpel. When he's not in the operating room or overseeing the operations of his medspa, he's investing in real estate.
As you may recall, Lenny went toe-to-toe with the Miami Design Preservation League back in 2013 to demo a historical 1925 Star Island waterfront home he bought for a cool $7.6 million at a foreclosure auction in 2012. The plan was to build a 20,000-square-foot mansion in its place, but the city's preservationist league wasn't thrilled with that idea. In the end, however, Lenny prevailed. The home is now reportedly worth a staggering $52 million. That same home became a point of contention later on in Season 5 of "The Real Housewives of Miami" when it was rumored (looking at you, Larsa Pippen) that Lenny often rented the familial home for film and commercial productions to generate extra income. Alas, following Lisa and the children's move out of the familial home, All About the Real Housewives reported that Lenny opted to list the villa as a short-term rental with Uma Concierge.
But that's not all. In October 2023, Lenny plunked down $6.8 million for another waterfront home on Belle Meade Island. "I'm always looking at opportunities to buy something special and I think this property is special," he told The Real Deal about the purchase.
How Lenny Hochstein makes money starring in reality television
While it's no secret that Lenny Hochstein has dabbled in reality television by way of his now-estranged wife, Lisa Hochstein, it may come as a shock that he actually starred in a reality show all on his own, sans Lisa. Way back in 2004, Lenny appeared on a Bravo docuseries called "Miami Slice," along with four other plastic surgeons. The premise of the six-part series was to document the lives of the surgeons as they work hard and play even harder in the 305.
As reported by Variety, at one point, Hochstein's mother takes him to task, citing his playboy lifestyle — filled with actual Playboy bunnies constantly coming and going throughout his home — as the reason he had yet to meet a nice girl and settle down. Still, Lenny's professional website praises the documentary for capturing moments of Lenny growing his plastic surgery practice and giving viewers at home a better and more realistic understanding of cosmetic surgery from a surgeon's viewpoint.