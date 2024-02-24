The Stunning Transformation Of Jimmy Fallon

For more than two decades, Jimmy Fallon has been delivering a steady stream of laughs to television viewers. Looking back at how the host of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" wound up at the pinnacle of late-night television, his rise to the top of the comedy world, in retrospect, now seems somewhat inevitable. He's starred in movies and television and even ventured into the world of audio-only comedy albums. He's a husband, father, and entertainment mogul who's produced his own TV series (comedic game shows "Lip Sync Battle," and "That's My Jam," for example, with Fallon serving as both host and executive producer on the latter).

When delving into the history of his comedy career, it's easy to see that making people laugh has always been part of Fallon's DNA. From cracking up his family as a kid to entertaining millions of television viewers, Fallon has long been aware of what his life's work is supposed to be. "I'm meant to make people happy. That's my job," he mused in an interview with NPR's "Fresh Air." That's what I'm supposed to do, I think, on this earth ... I'm going to do whatever I can to make people happy."

From his early days as a comedy-obsessed kid to his sketch show fame to his numerous years as a late-night talk show host, Jimmy Fallon has had quite a wild ride.