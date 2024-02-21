Weird Things About Reba McEntire And Rex Linn's Relationship

After her marriage of 26 years to Narvel Blackstock ended, Reba McEntire eventually moved on and wrote a rather unconventional love story with "Better Call Saul" actor Rex Linn. One oddity about McEntire and Linn's relationship is that they first met when McEntire was still married to Blackstock — but it would be a long time before there were any romantic sparks between the two.

Linn told The List that his first meeting with McEntire was brief and professional. He'd scored a small role in the 1991 Kenny Rogers movie "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw," in which McEntire plays a lead character. "We shook hands on 'The Gambler.' Then, they were telling me, "Hey, dude. Get over there by that horse, and get on him,'" he recalled. Despite having their introduction cut short, they remained friends — on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," McEntire explained that they had a mutual buddy in movie producer E.K. Gaylord II.

The pair reconnected when McEntire joined Linn as a member of the "Young Sheldon" cast in early 2020. Because the sitcom brought the couple together, lead actor Iain Armitage told First for Women, "I feel like I get to take partial credit for that." He also said that he thinks Linn and McEntire make the perfect pair, even though he didn't observe any sparks when he first saw them together. But there was a reason romance was not on Linn's mind at the time.