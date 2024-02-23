We Think These Are The Hallmark Channel's Best Filming Locations
How many times have you been watching a Hallmark film or show, and instead of focusing on the romantic story unfolding right in front of you, you've been captivated by the scenic location? It can't just be us drooling over the picturesque winter mountains or stunning lakeside views. Hallmark knows a good location is key to setting the mood, and a few stand above the rest.
When choosing a location for a film or show, Hallmark wants a beautiful place — and they want it on a budget. The Hallmark Channel considers tax incentives when choosing an environment to set the scene. From Atlanta, Georgia, to Canada, some places offer as much as a 25% fully refundable tax credit if they film in these lesser-known locations. Opting for the more budget-friendly locations doesn't detract from their beauty; these spots can be just as breathtaking as their pricier counterparts.
Many Hallmark stars have gushed about the locations they have filmed in. In 2023, Pooch Hall called Birmingham, Alabama, a "beautiful city" when speaking with Southern Living after filming in the southern state for "A Nashville Legacy." While Alabama is beautiful, some other areas came on top as we dive into the best filming locations Hallmark has ever shot in.
Vail gives us all the winter feels
There's no way we could list some of the most beautiful Hallmark locations and not mention a picturesque winter area. The network is known for having some stunning winter locations, especially for those iconic Hallmark Christmas movies. While it was hard to choose just one winter location, we think Vail, Colorado, stood out above the rest.
Sure, maybe we were influenced by the film "Winter in Vail," but how could we not? From the snow-covered mountains to the charming towns, it's everything a person could want from a winter getaway. Being in a cozy winter town will give you the excuse to stay inside and curl up in a warm blanket by a fireplace with hot cocoa. But if you're not in the chill vacation mood and want more of a thrill-seeking adventure, Vail offers that, too.
According to Britannica, Vail Mountain "extends for 15 square miles, making Vail the largest ski resort in North America." Hallmark star Lacey Chabert took advantage of this while filming "Winter in Vail" and took on other winter activities that will surely bring the fun if you were to ever visit. The "Winter in Vail" star revealed to the Hallmark Channel that while she was shooting the film, she got to do a wide range of activities from tubing, skiing, and ice skating. There's no shortage of things to do in Vail, and Chabert even said that she would "go back and do it all again."
There's nothing like the big apple
This may be a basic pick, but you can't deny the beauty that New York City has to offer. The Hallmark Channel will rarely spend much of its budget on well-known locations. However, when you have a Christmas film based on the iconic Plaza Hotel in the Big Apple, of course, you have to film in the actual location.
When shooting "Christmas at the Plaza," the cast and crew got a taste of what it was like to film in the bustling city of New York. Elizabeth Henstridge, who starred as a lead in the film and is from England, always wanted to film in New York. She shared with Hallmark, "I've always dreamt of being an actress in New York, and so being able to walk the streets and be filming, this hotel is beautiful. It feels authentic." If you can land a stay at The Plaza — one, please invite us, and two, prepare for a true New York experience.
The Plaza is located on the iconic street of 5th Avenue, just minutes away from all the shopping locations one could ever want. Not just that, but just across the street from the hotel is Central Park, where you could spend hours walking among all the trees and mingling with the denizens of the city. It's no secret that New York has a lot of things to do, which is why it landed a spot as one of the best filming locations for Hallmark.
Who wouldn't want to go to Italy?
Yes, the hundreds of Hallmark filming locations even include Italy. There have been a couple of times when the network has chosen to film in a beautiful European country. One of the films that took viewers to Italy was the 2019 film "Rome in Love," as you can imagine, the cast had an amazing time filming in Italy. Italia Ricci revealed to TV Insider what it was like to film in Rome. She said, "Oh, it was stunning. I honestly had such an amazing time. It flew by ... it was still so breathtaking. It never got old. I could still go back and marvel it, and I've been to Italy tons of times now and it's such a gorgeous place." Although somewhat rare, Hallmark took another trip to Italy to film the 2023 movie "A Very Venice Romance."
We don't think we have to list all the reasons why Italy is one of Hallmark's best filming locations, but we will do it anyway. For one, Italy has such a rich history that would excite anyone. People can live out their Lizzie McGuire dreams by visiting the Trevi Fountain or the Colosseum. Besides all the major landmarks worth seeing, there's also the Italian countryside that provides a more laid-back style of traveling if you want to grab a glass of wine and take in a scenic view.
Hallmark has us vicariously vacationing in Greece
We know these may be obvious picks, but there's no way we can make a list of Hallmark's best filming locations and not mention Greece. You may not even remember that the network made a trip to the coastal country, but they did, and we will be your reminder. In the 2023 film, "Love's Greek to Me," Ilana, played by Hallmark star Torrey DeVitto, travels to Greece to visit her boyfriend's family, which leads him to propose. While the romantic story is beautiful, the location where it takes place brings the film to life. How could you not fall deeper in love when you're in Greece?
DeVitto gushed about having the opportunity to film in Santorini and all the amazing moments it brought. As she told ET, "Filming in Santorini was an absolute dream. The sunsets alone were enough to take your breath away."
In 2021 alone, 14.7 million people had the lucky opportunity to travel to Greece, according to World Data. We can only see that number increasing as the years go by with everything Greece has to offer. If you're fortunate enough to be one of those lucky travelers to take a trip to the beautiful country, you will not only be greeted by seaside views but also the rich history of the Greeks and amazing architecture like the Acropolis. So, you can't blame us for putting it on the list of the best filming locations because we think you would do the same.
Wilmington, North Carolina has that Southern charm
Now that it feels like we have been all over Europe when talking about Hallmark's best filming locations, we have to end in the U.S. And what better way to end than with Wilmington, North Carolina? North Carolina may not be everyone's No.1 travel destination, but Hallmark puts a beautiful limelight on the state whenever they film in Wilmington.
One of the Hallmark films shot in Wilmington, North Carolina, was the 2013 film "Christmas in Conway." Ironically, in the movie, the film is supposed to be set just a state over in South Carolina. But Wilmington still showed that Southern charm one would experience if they ever chose to visit. From the lakeside swamp scenes to the small-town vibes, watching this flick will make you feel like you are right in the middle of it. And "Christmas in Conway" wouldn't be the last time the network would travel to the state for a project. The 2020 film "USS Christmas" was also shot in Wilmington.
We get it. North Carolina may not be at the top of everyone's travel list. But that doesn't make it any less beautiful, and you may be surprised at all the amazing scenic opportunities the Tarheel State provides — just take a look at these Hallmark films, and you'll understand what we mean.