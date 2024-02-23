We Think These Are The Hallmark Channel's Best Filming Locations

How many times have you been watching a Hallmark film or show, and instead of focusing on the romantic story unfolding right in front of you, you've been captivated by the scenic location? It can't just be us drooling over the picturesque winter mountains or stunning lakeside views. Hallmark knows a good location is key to setting the mood, and a few stand above the rest.

When choosing a location for a film or show, Hallmark wants a beautiful place — and they want it on a budget. The Hallmark Channel considers tax incentives when choosing an environment to set the scene. From Atlanta, Georgia, to Canada, some places offer as much as a 25% fully refundable tax credit if they film in these lesser-known locations. Opting for the more budget-friendly locations doesn't detract from their beauty; these spots can be just as breathtaking as their pricier counterparts.

Many Hallmark stars have gushed about the locations they have filmed in. In 2023, Pooch Hall called Birmingham, Alabama, a "beautiful city" when speaking with Southern Living after filming in the southern state for "A Nashville Legacy." While Alabama is beautiful, some other areas came on top as we dive into the best filming locations Hallmark has ever shot in.