Taylor Swift's Jet Tracking Drama Is Messier Than We Originally Thought

Taylor Swift's battle to silence Jack Sweeney, the college student who tracks — and tweets about — her private jet usage just got even messier. Sweeney has been updating fans about the trips Swift's private jet takes since November 2023, in part, to criticize her impact on the environment. Sweeney compiles the Federal Aviation Administration's public data, which is available to all who know (or care) where to look. However, Swift has taken issue with having her travels put on blast in such a concentrated, consistent matter.

In December 2023, Swift's legal team sent Sweeney a cease-and-desist letter, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The petition lambasted Sweeney, who previously focused on other public figures, for using an Instagram version of his account, to garner attention and potential wealth. Swift's legal team also accused Sweeney of putting Swift — who's recently dealt with encounters with stalkers — in more danger. "This reality has forced our client to live her life in a constant state of fear for her personal safety," continued the document. "That fear is and has been significantly heightened due to your reckless actions."

Sweeney has since lawyered up. Sweeney's lawyer, James Slater, appeared on "Good Morning America" to defend his client. "This is just another string in an effort by a rich and powerful person to try to silence public criticism and free speech," said Slater (via ABC News). Sweeney also tweeted out a screenshot of his legal response, captioning the post with Swift's song, "Look What You Made Me Do."