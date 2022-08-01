Taylor Swift's Private Jet Controversy Just Got Even Worse

Given the recent drama over Kylie Jenner's casual private jet usage, everyone was surprised to discover the celebrity guilty of the worst carbon emissions.

According to a July 2022 study by sustainability-centric digital marketing agency Yard (via Buzzfeed News), Taylor Swift's private jet emitted more carbon dioxide in seven months than 1,184 average people would in an entire year. With Swift's two jets taking 170 flights within 200 days in 2022, the "Shake It Off" singer is responsible for 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon flight emissions this year. For reference, the average person emits only 7 metric tons in one year. Although Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn is based in London, visits from the U.S. to Alwyn doesn't fully explain her frequent jet-setting — her average flight time clocks in at just 80 minutes.

Many netizens instantly revolted against Swift online, such as one Redditor who wrote, "I love Taylor, but I'd never take a statement from her about the climate seriously after seeing this. I really think she has the means to do better." Some fans tried to see it from Swift's POV, such as one who noted on a subreddit, "She travels so much. she has homes in London, New York, Nashville, and LA. In the past few weeks, she's been in the Bahamas on vacation, London with Haim, and the US for Selena Gomez's birthday. And that's just publicly."

Swift's spokesperson stepped into the controversy with an official statement — but that only seemed to make things worse.