Taylor Swift May Have Just Shut Down The Whispers About Her Personal Life

Despite their insistence otherwise, people seemingly have their hearts set on the rumor that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged. First reported by Life & Style and InTouch sources in February, the word on the street has been that the couple was keeping the engagement under-wraps. As an insider told The Sun in June, the pair only told "their inner-inner circle" and swore everyone "to secrecy." With Alwyn supposedly bestowing upon Swift "a beautiful ring," the source claimed that "there most definitely won't be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines" shall the two walk down the aisle.

The persistent rumor train about #Engagement2022 kept running despite Alwyn's April refutations. "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," he quipped to Wall Street Journal Magazine. (It's worth noting, however, that the "Conversations with Friends" star said in the same interview, "The truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say.")

Alwyn's latter quote rings truest. Swift herself made it clear years ago that the couple would play things pretty close to the vest. "We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private," she mused in her "Miss Americana" documentary, per Newsweek. That hasn't stopped some from "ring watch" duty, however. In July, the singer might have dashed the hopes of fans scrutinizing her ring finger.