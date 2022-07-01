Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's Rumored Secret Engagement

Another day, another round of rumors that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged.

It wasn't too long ago when people thought that the "All Too Well" singer and "The Favourite" actor would be exchanging "I Do's" soon. In an April profile in Wall Street Journal Magazine, Alwyn debunked all speculation that he got down on one knee. "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," he said at the time. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

He technically didn't offer a concrete answer, but that's expected as Alwyn has always been firm about keeping his private life on the down-low. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive ... the more you give — and frankly, even if you don't give it — something will be taken," he told Elle. Now, according to recent reports, the longtime sweethearts have apparently gotten engaged in secret.