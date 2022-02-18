Are Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Engaged?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may finally be heading to their happily ever after. The two have been dating for five years, and since the start of their relationship, rumors that they're headed to the altar have floated around. At one point, they were even believed to have married in secret. But the Grammy Award-winning singer and "Mary Queen of Scots" actor have always kept their relationship in the wraps.

"I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life," the singer said in her Netflix documentary "Miss Americana." She added, "We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn't happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else's input. We were just happy." While Swift has never openly talked about marriage, she did blast a reporter for asking if she had plans of settling down now that she's in her 30s. "I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn thirty," she said at the time, per W Magazine. "So I'm not going to answer that question now."

But insiders close to the star have revealed that she sees Alwyn in her future. "They've discussed future plans and Taylor can see herself marrying Joe one day," they dished to ET. And now that the couple has reached their half-decade mark, multiple sources said they would be exchanging vows very soon.