Joe Alwyn Confirms What We Suspected About His Relationship With Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and longtime beau Joe Alwyn have made the conscious decision to be extra private about their relationship, but the actor has recently revealed something about their romance that allows fans to get to know them better. Unlike Swift's previous relationships, we know very little about her and Alwyn, from how it all began to how they're currently doing. There's speculation that they met at the Met Gala for the first time, but that's only because one of her songs hinted so.
What we do know is that the Grammy Award-winning singer is incredibly happy about dating Alwyn. "I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life," she said in the documentary "Miss Americana." She continued, "We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn't happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else's input. We were just happy."
In 2019, Swift said that they both chose to keep things on the down-low so as not to be taken out of context. "I've learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion," she told The Guardian. "That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable." Now, it's Alwyn's turn to talk about their relationship with a bit more detail.
Joe Alwyn reveals that he and Taylor Swift are exclusive
Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been dating for approximately half a decade at this point, but it's only recently that we're finding out the real score between the two. In a presentation of his upcoming Hulu series "Conversations with Friends," in which he plays a character embroiled in an open relationship, the 30-year-old actor revealed that he doesn't relate to his role in that sense, although he finds the setup "fascinating."
"I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship," he said, confirming that he and Swift are exclusive, per Deadline. "I think as a conversation it's endlessly fascinating, and one of the reasons why people love [Sally Rooney's] books, and our refusal to — without giving things away — tie things up at the end of her stories in a neat bow. It's just constantly thought-provoking."
This is one of the only instances where Alwyn shared something about his high-profile relationship, and he intends to stay private the way he has for the past few years. "I don't think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I?" he Mr. Porter's The Journal in 2019. "And then that is defined as being 'strangely private.' Fine. But I don't think it is. I think it's normal."