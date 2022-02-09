Joe Alwyn Confirms What We Suspected About His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and longtime beau Joe Alwyn have made the conscious decision to be extra private about their relationship, but the actor has recently revealed something about their romance that allows fans to get to know them better. Unlike Swift's previous relationships, we know very little about her and Alwyn, from how it all began to how they're currently doing. There's speculation that they met at the Met Gala for the first time, but that's only because one of her songs hinted so.

What we do know is that the Grammy Award-winning singer is incredibly happy about dating Alwyn. "I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life," she said in the documentary "Miss Americana." She continued, "We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn't happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else's input. We were just happy."

In 2019, Swift said that they both chose to keep things on the down-low so as not to be taken out of context. "I've learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion," she told The Guardian. "That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable." Now, it's Alwyn's turn to talk about their relationship with a bit more detail.