Joe Alwyn Finally Addresses Those Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

For all their investigative skill, Swifties haven't been able to positively confirm or deny whether or not Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn are actually engaged, though the rumors have definitely been a-swirling.

In February, Life & Style reported that more than one unnamed source had confirmed that Alwyn and Swift had gotten engaged, after dating for nearly six years. The outlet noted that fans of the pair started speculating on a possible engagement in January after a romantic three-day getaway in Cornwall, U.K. However, the story didn't include any direct quotes, and neither Alwyn nor Swift's reps had a comment.

Of all her relationships, Swift has definitely kept the one with Alwyn most private, so fans have been desperate for any bit of information on their fave's love life that they can get. Swift hasn't personally commented on the engagement murmurs at all, though Alwyn did finally address the question in a recent interview — but he was cagey about it.