Joe Alwyn Reveals How Taylor Swift Feels About His Steamy Scenes In Conversations With Friends
Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift are still going strong six years after their relationship first took flight in 2016. "I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life," Swift described in 2020's "Miss Americana," per MSN. "It was happiness without anyone else's input. We were just happy."
Despite rare public comments about their romance, the two have famously creatively collaborated. Alwyn was Swift's co-writer on several tracks on her two 2020 albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore." Writing the songs during COVID-19 lockdown, Alwyn called their co-creative process "the most accidental thing," per GQ. "It was just messing around on a piano and singing badly and being overheard," he said. Clearly, his girlfriend was impressed by his talent, with Swift calling Alwyn "the first person I play every single song that I write" in her 2021 Grammys acceptance speech, according to TODAY.
Clearly, the pair works well musically. But how does Swift feel about Alwyn's profession? Well, now we know what the "This Love" singer thinks about her man's love scenes.
Taylor Swift has no bad blood over Joe Alwyn's love scenes
There are some sultry love scenes in Joe Alwyn's new Hulu series, but Taylor Swift isn't seeing "red" about it. In "Conversation with Friends," Alwyn portrays actor Nick Conway, who gets entangled in a secret relationship with college student Frances (played by Alison Oliver). Some hookups are bound to occur on-screen, with Alwyn calling it a "modern love story" in a May interview with Extra (via Life & Style). Given that Swift has been spotted on-set during filming of the show, Alwyn was asked how his superstar girlfriend felt about the intimate moments of his role. "I mean she's read the book and she loves the book so she knows it," Alwyn told Extra, adding, "She just, like, couldn't be a bigger fan of the project."
Oliver also told The Times that Swift was "totally cool" with her and Alwyn's raunchier scenes, adding that Swift understands it's all "part of Joe's job, all part of the story." After all, the "All Too Well" singer has starred in several major studio films herself, including the infamous "Cats," 2014's "The Giver," and 2010's "Valentine's Day." Hmm, come to think of it, Swift had a steamy make-out sesh in the latter with Taylor Lautner... whom she went on to date. Perhaps, not the best example!