Joe Alwyn Reveals How Taylor Swift Feels About His Steamy Scenes In Conversations With Friends

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift are still going strong six years after their relationship first took flight in 2016. "I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life," Swift described in 2020's "Miss Americana," per MSN. "It was happiness without anyone else's input. We were just happy."

Despite rare public comments about their romance, the two have famously creatively collaborated. Alwyn was Swift's co-writer on several tracks on her two 2020 albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore." Writing the songs during COVID-19 lockdown, Alwyn called their co-creative process "the most accidental thing," per GQ. "It was just messing around on a piano and singing badly and being overheard," he said. Clearly, his girlfriend was impressed by his talent, with Swift calling Alwyn "the first person I play every single song that I write" in her 2021 Grammys acceptance speech, according to TODAY.

Clearly, the pair works well musically. But how does Swift feel about Alwyn's profession? Well, now we know what the "This Love" singer thinks about her man's love scenes.