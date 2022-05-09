Joe Alwyn Opens Up About Writing With Taylor Swift During Lockdown

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift may be one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean that fans know a lot about them as a couple. The pair has done a good job at keeping most aspects of their relationship out of the spotlight, leaving a lot of their romance a total mystery. According to Elle, the couple likely met at the Met Gala in 2016. In October of that same year, they were spotted together at a Kings of Leon concert, according to E! Online, and since then, they have been going strong.

In her Netflix documentary "Miss Americana," Swift talked about Alwyn a little bit. "I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life," she confessed. "We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn't happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else's input. We were just happy." Alwyn has been the one who seems to be more guarded about their relationship, and he shared his thoughts in a 2018 interview with GQ. "Someone's private life is, by definition, private. No one is obliged to share their personal life," he told the outlet.

All these years later, Alwyn seems to be loosening up, as he's sharing some pretty cool details about his time spent during the COVID-19 lockdown and how he worked with his girlfriend to write a few songs. Talk about a talented pair!