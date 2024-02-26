Where Tyler Perry Stands With The Mother Of His Son Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry and his son's mother, model Gelila Bekele, said goodbye to their romantic relationship in 2020. At the time, Perry referenced embarking on a new chapter in an Instagram post. "This is what a midlife crisis looks like," Perry posted in December 2020. "I'm 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like."

He went on to add, "Whatever it looks like I'm going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good!"

Naturally, the notoriously private filmmaker kept the potentially juicy details about their breakup to himself. Although Perry has often been quite open with his fanbase, he's always kept his romantic life separate from his celebrity. However, Perry did share his excitement with fans when announcing Bekele's pregnancy to the world in 2017. During an interview with People, Perry revealed that Bekele delivered her pregnancy news over FaceTime. He also shared some heartwarming thoughts about her. "There's no other person on this planet that I would want to be involved with or have a child with because she's amazing," said Perry at the time. Unfortunately, a lifetime romance wasn't in the cards for the parents of one. However, Perry and Bekele still have a great relationship.