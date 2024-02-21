Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Incident Audio May Never Be Released To The Public
There were a lot of eye-catching moments from the 2024 Super Bowl. If you weren't a sports fan, Usher's halftime performance probably had you glued to the TV. If you were a sports fan, then the close game ending after Mecole Hardman made a touchdown-winning catch probably had you on the edge of your seat. But one of the most talked about moments among sports fans and non-sports fans alike was Travis Kelce's meltdown directed at Andy Reid.
According to the New York Post, in the second quarter of the big game, Reid put Kelce on the sidelines to bring Isiah Pachecho to run a play. Unfortunately, Pachecho fumbled the ball, and the San Francisco 49ers were able to recover it. After the play, Kelce bumped Reid and yelled aggressively in his face before storming off. Listen, tensions run high in sports, especially for a game as big as the Super Bowl. But many found Kelce's behavior uncalled for, and they don't think any other player would still be on the field after an incident like that.
People were quick to call out Travis online. One person tweeted, "Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV. He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT..." Kelce's outburst received a lot of backlash, and many wondered what exactly he said to Reid. Because Kelce was mic'd up, we thought we would eventually have some answers, but having the audio released is not likely.
Chiefs may have blocked Travis Kelce audio
After Travis Kelce's blow-up on Andy Reid went viral, many wondered what he could have possibly said to his coach. Kelce and Reid were asked about the incident after winning the Super Bowl, but the tight end was more coy about his answer than Reid. Kelce told NFL Primetime, "Imma keep it between us ... I was just telling him how much I love him." Kelce playfully brushed off the incident, but Reid gave more insight on the heated argument, telling reporters that he was begging to be in the game (via Sports Illustrated). But, there's no need to speculate, we know Kelce was mic'd up. However, it seems the Chiefs are doing everything to make sure that audio doesn't get released.
According to the New York Post, "Inside the NFL" will typically share some behind-the-scenes moments of NFL games and what players had to say while mic'd up. They showed Patrick Mahomes reacting to Isiah Pachecho's fumble before cutting to Kelce's outburst on Reid. But if you thought they would release the audio, well, you would be wrong. Instead, they had Tony Romo voice over the audio, telling viewers that Kelce told Reid to keep him in the game. The outlet's sources revealed that they believe the Chiefs "blocked NFL Films," which has control over the audio, and "Inside the NFL" from airing the conversation. This was reportedly an order from Reid himself. So, will we ever know what Kelce said? It's unlikely.
Travis Kelce apologized for his behavior toward Andy Reid
Travis Kelce knew his behavior was uncalled for, and it didn't take him long to apologize to Andy Reid. Reid revealed on "NFL Primetime," shortly after the game, that Travis came to him and said, "Sorry about that." Reid didn't seem to take the outburst to heart, but the internet still roasted Travis for his behavior toward his coach.
Days after the game, Travis addressed the incident on the "New Heights" podcast. Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, told the tight end that he "crossed a line" when he went off on Reid. Travis agreed, saying, "I can't get that fired up to the point where I'm bumping coach, and it's getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled, I was just like, 'Oh, s***,' in my head." But being his big brother, Jason wouldn't let any part of Travis' outburst slide, not even the yelling, which he called him out on. Travis said his behavior was "definitely unacceptable" and fully expected repercussions from his actions from Reid, but that's not what happened.
Travis said, "I was ready to get a f***ing ass-chewing and for him to just tell me to f***ing be better," he continued, "And he just let me know, 'Hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place, man. You don't want this to come off ..." So, it seems Reid and Travis want to leave the confrontation and the audio behind them.