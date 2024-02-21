Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Incident Audio May Never Be Released To The Public

There were a lot of eye-catching moments from the 2024 Super Bowl. If you weren't a sports fan, Usher's halftime performance probably had you glued to the TV. If you were a sports fan, then the close game ending after Mecole Hardman made a touchdown-winning catch probably had you on the edge of your seat. But one of the most talked about moments among sports fans and non-sports fans alike was Travis Kelce's meltdown directed at Andy Reid.

According to the New York Post, in the second quarter of the big game, Reid put Kelce on the sidelines to bring Isiah Pachecho to run a play. Unfortunately, Pachecho fumbled the ball, and the San Francisco 49ers were able to recover it. After the play, Kelce bumped Reid and yelled aggressively in his face before storming off. Listen, tensions run high in sports, especially for a game as big as the Super Bowl. But many found Kelce's behavior uncalled for, and they don't think any other player would still be on the field after an incident like that.

People were quick to call out Travis online. One person tweeted, "Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV. He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT..." Kelce's outburst received a lot of backlash, and many wondered what exactly he said to Reid. Because Kelce was mic'd up, we thought we would eventually have some answers, but having the audio released is not likely.