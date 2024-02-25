Inside Al Roker's Dramatic Weight Loss

Al Roker has served as a weather anchor for over half a century, hosted everything from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to "Celebrity Family Feud," and even appeared on Broadway in the hit musical "Waitress." And let's not forget the time he broke a world record for the longest live televised forecast (34 hours in case you were wondering).

Roker is arguably just as well-known for his weight loss as his meteorological predictions. Yes, the New Yorker has never been afraid to discuss his eventful journey; from the difficulties he faced in his teenage years to the surgery he underwent in the early 2000s to the diet plans he fastidiously sticks to.

Not only does the "Today" favorite regularly take to social media to post his workouts, but he also wrote a book on the subject. Here's a look at how Roker has weathered all kinds of personal storms over the years, and how he has made it through the other side.