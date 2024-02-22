Kim Zolciak Shows Off Her 'Real Hair' & We're So Stunned

Bravoleberty Kim Zolciak has sported wigs for 99.9 % of the time she's been on reality television. This includes her time on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and her own solo endeavor, "Don't Be Tardy," which was recently cancelled. And while Zolciak — who's naturally a brunette — has occasionally experimented with darker shades of hair, she usually sticks with long, honey-blonde layers with subtle bleach-blonde highlights. Well, Zolciak just shocked fans (and surprisingly, it has nothing to do with her super messy and confusing divorce from Kroy Biermann). Instead, Zolciak has shown off her rarely-seen real hair after proudly flaunting her use of wigs over the years.

Taking to her Instagram stories for a February 2024 Q&A session, Zolciak flaunted her natural locks to her 3.3 million followers. In the since-expired post, Zolciak showed off her gorgeous blond hair, styled in long layers with a side part — similar to how she wears her wigs. "So many questions! YES this is all my real hair!!" Zolciak wrote on top of the photo (via Bravo). However, the bright blonde shade is certainly not natural, as Zolciak has already admitted that she's gone gray. "I've been 100 percent gray since I was 35," Zolciak shared with People in 2020. The reality star blamed her graying locks on her Italian ancestry. She also bragged about Biermann learning how to color it for her during quarantine.

Despite Zolciak's gorgeous natural strands, she'll probably always be closely associated with her iconic collection of wigs.