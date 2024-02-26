The Sad Incident That Almost Ended Reba McEntire's Music Career

Reba McEntire has enjoyed a prolific career in both music and television for decades, and has shown no intentions of slowing down and retiring. The "Fancy" artist has taken a page out of another iconic country singer's playbook, Dolly Parton. "I asked Dolly Parton, 'You ever think about retiring?' She said, 'What would I do where I could have so much fun?'" she told People in October 2022. Even though the "Reba" star planned to keep pumping out music, there was a time she contemplated stepping away from the industry.

In March 2020, the "Does He Love You" singer announced that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, had died. "The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him," Reba wrote in a touching Instagram post at the time. The passing had a profound impact on Reba, as she recalled a conversation with her sister at the time of her mother's passing. "I said, 'I don't know if I want to sing anymore.' She said, 'Why?' I said, 'Because I always sang for Mama,'" Reba recalled on "Today" in October 2023.

Jacqueline had aspired to be a singer herself, which had always motivated Reba. "Mama was living her dreams through me," she said to Entertainment Tonight in May 2023 (via Southern Living). Ultimately, Reba recognized she was driven by more than her mother. "I realized I'm still doing it because I love it," she added. Later, Reba released a moving song dedicated to her mother.