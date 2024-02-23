A Deep Dive Into The Anitta And Mauricio Umansky Cheating Rumors
There have been plenty of messy splits in the Bravoverse. Just when you think you've seen it all, a new couple's drama comes to the forefront — and that's precisely the case with regard to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation. The pair's split has been one of the most confusing events viewers have seen unfold, and somehow, even Brazilian singer Anitta has become involved as cheating allegations were thrown her and Umansky's way.
News of Richards and Umansky's split broke in July 2023 after a source revealed the details of their crumbling marriage to People. The source said, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family." Speculation quickly rose on what could have caused the split as cheating rumors circulated. Umansky was accused of cheating on Richards with her "RHOBH" co-star, Dorit Kemsley, and Richards was rumored to have cheated on Umansky with country singer Morgan Wade, but none of those seem to be true, according to Glamour. But that did not stop the cheating allegations.
Richards and Umansky's split is unique, as the real estate agent told ExtraTV in October 2023 they were not completely "throwing in the towel" on their relationship despite their separation. Basically, they're together, but living separate lives. Because of the complexity of their separation and Umansky's sudden friendship with Anitta, many assumed they were having an affair.
Mauricio Umansky gets shirtless with Anitta
One major moment truly made the Mauricio Umansky and Anitta cheating rumors take off, and it was all because of a trip to Aspen. According to Entertainment Tonight, Umansky joined his "Dancing With the Stars" co-star, LeLe Pons, along with Anitta on a trip to Colorado in December 2023. But this wasn't your typical getaway with friends, as fans felt there was a lot of questionable behavior happening for a man who was technically still married to Kyle Richards. Videos from the trip showed the "Buying Beverly Hills" star joking that he was the official videographer for the two women, which didn't seem strange until fans saw what followed. Pons and Anitta stripped down to a towel to hit the slopes as Umansky accompanied them on the skiing excursion. However, he was still fully clothed. But Umansky ditched the clothing later in the trip.
Pons was noticeably missing as Umansky and Anitta hit the Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro in Aspen, per TMZ. The two were going wild as they sprayed bottles of champagne at the crowd of people as music blared through the speakers. Umansky ditched his shirt at one point, and Anitta wore only a sports bra and pants as they partied together. Not only that, but the "Evolver" singer stood on the table and twerked as Umansky watched nearby. The entire trip made many wonder whether Umansky was officially moving on with Anitta after his separation from Richards.
Kyle Richards denied Mauricio Umansky's relationship with Anitta
After Mauricio Umansky's winter getaway with Anitta, many speculated something romantic was happening between the two. However, Kyle Richards shut down any romance rumors between her husband and the musician just days after they were spotted in Aspen. The Daily Mail asked the "RHOBH" star whether or not she thought the two were sparking a relationship and she replied, "No, that's not true." Although she quickly rejected the idea, Richards did say Umansky was "allowed to do what he wants."
It seemed that with the separation, Richards was letting Umansky explore other possible relationships, and the star thought so too. In a clip for the second season of "Buying Beverly Hills," Umansky claimed to his daughters, "She [Richards] said to me, 'Listen, the rules are, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do. I'm not going to be asking what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing. Like, we are separated." Coincidentally, in the clip, Umansky mentioned going to Aspen. However, it's unclear if that was around the time he went on his trip with Anitta.
Despite what he said, in February 2024, Richards revealed on "Watch What Happens Live" that dating other people was "never encouraged" amid their split, per People. So, while the two remain technically married, it seems there are a lot of underlying issues about dating other people amid their separation.