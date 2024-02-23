A Deep Dive Into The Anitta And Mauricio Umansky Cheating Rumors

There have been plenty of messy splits in the Bravoverse. Just when you think you've seen it all, a new couple's drama comes to the forefront — and that's precisely the case with regard to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation. The pair's split has been one of the most confusing events viewers have seen unfold, and somehow, even Brazilian singer Anitta has become involved as cheating allegations were thrown her and Umansky's way.

News of Richards and Umansky's split broke in July 2023 after a source revealed the details of their crumbling marriage to People. The source said, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family." Speculation quickly rose on what could have caused the split as cheating rumors circulated. Umansky was accused of cheating on Richards with her "RHOBH" co-star, Dorit Kemsley, and Richards was rumored to have cheated on Umansky with country singer Morgan Wade, but none of those seem to be true, according to Glamour. But that did not stop the cheating allegations.

Richards and Umansky's split is unique, as the real estate agent told ExtraTV in October 2023 they were not completely "throwing in the towel" on their relationship despite their separation. Basically, they're together, but living separate lives. Because of the complexity of their separation and Umansky's sudden friendship with Anitta, many assumed they were having an affair.