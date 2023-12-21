Why We Think Kyle Richards 'Escaped' To Mexico

A new chapter in the Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separation saga has been written, and this time, it's a battle of who's the most unbothered.

Back in July, pop culture enthusiasts were left saddened when rumors began to swirl that the two reality TV stars were separated. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," an insider told People at the time. Shortly after the news was announced, Umansky and Richards released their own statement on Instagram, slamming divorce rumors and assuring fans that they were working through their issues. While the pair's statement pointed towards reconciliation, their actions since that fateful day have made the waters a little murky.

From Richards and country singer Morgan Wade making headlines for their potential romantic connection to Umansky and his "Dancing with the Stars" partner Emma Slater sparking romance rumors, the two former lovebirds haven't exactly been on a path toward making up. Things between the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars took another awkward turn on December 18, 2023, when Umansky was spotted in Aspen, Colorado, with social media influencer Alexandria Wolfe, per Daily Mail UK. While the two refrained from making a statement about their outing, they did deliver a few smiles for the local paparazzi. Two days after Umansky's Aspen spotting, Richards seemingly responded by going on her own vacation, which featured a coy message about escaping.