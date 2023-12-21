Why We Think Kyle Richards 'Escaped' To Mexico
A new chapter in the Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separation saga has been written, and this time, it's a battle of who's the most unbothered.
Back in July, pop culture enthusiasts were left saddened when rumors began to swirl that the two reality TV stars were separated. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," an insider told People at the time. Shortly after the news was announced, Umansky and Richards released their own statement on Instagram, slamming divorce rumors and assuring fans that they were working through their issues. While the pair's statement pointed towards reconciliation, their actions since that fateful day have made the waters a little murky.
From Richards and country singer Morgan Wade making headlines for their potential romantic connection to Umansky and his "Dancing with the Stars" partner Emma Slater sparking romance rumors, the two former lovebirds haven't exactly been on a path toward making up. Things between the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars took another awkward turn on December 18, 2023, when Umansky was spotted in Aspen, Colorado, with social media influencer Alexandria Wolfe, per Daily Mail UK. While the two refrained from making a statement about their outing, they did deliver a few smiles for the local paparazzi. Two days after Umansky's Aspen spotting, Richards seemingly responded by going on her own vacation, which featured a coy message about escaping.
Kyle Richards uses Mexico trip to escape her reality
Days after Mauricio Umansky was spotted with social media influencer Alexandria Wolfe, Kyle Richards left the sunny hills of Los Angeles for the beachy paradise of Punta De Mita, Mexico. After settling in the popular vacation spot, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in all white while standing in front of a sunset. "Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit," Richards' caption read. In addition to posting on her grid, Richards also shared snapshots of the Susurros del Corazón resort, per Page Six. While the "Halloween Ends" star refrained from giving specific reasons behind her trip, we suspect she wanted a break from the media circus surrounding her marriage.
As for Umansky, his estranged wife's ambiguous post didn't seem to have an effect on him, with The Agency founder continuing to enjoy his snow-filled holiday in Aspen. On December 21, 2023, Umansky took to the slopes with another social media star LeLe Pons, and Brazilian singer Anitta, who only wore towels as their ski gear. "Some fun shenanigans about to occur. You'll have to go to their gram to see what they are up to," he revealed on his Instagram story, per US Weekly. In another story, the reality TV star teased that he was roped into filming their snow content as their videographer.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are taking their relationship day by day
Despite the constant chatter about divorce and the various rumors of romance with other individuals, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have remained adamant about trying to work on their marriage.
In a November 2023 episode of the Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, the "Buying Beverly Hills" star admitted they're giving each other space. "Everyone wants to know what's going on with my marriage, I do too, you know, we're normal people," Umansky explained. "We're normal human beings going through a struggle, we're going through issues like everybody else." Towards the end of his statement, the real estate businessman added that there isn't a playbook for working through marital problems. "We're humans ... If we're separated, that means we're giving each other time to allow things to happen," he said.
Richards echoed similar sentiments at BravoCon 2023, during the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" panel. "We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens, and we have a very strong family unit," she explained. "We're just trying to figure it out. We know that we love each other." Richards also gave insight into their awkward scenes on "RHOBH" Season 13, admitting, "I don't have a very good poker face, so in a lot of those scenes with my husband, you can tell that I'm clearly not that thrilled or happy. That was difficult."