Health Issues The Royal Family Tried Keeping Under Wraps

The following article includes mention of mental health and suicide.

While they may possess ridiculous wealth and untold influence in the U.K. and across the world, the royal family are flesh-and-blood humans just like the rest of us. They're born, they die, and along the way they occasionally become ill. When that happens, the public isn't always given the full story.

Over the years, the late Queen Elizabeth II and her family haven't usually been particularly forthcoming about issues related to their health. Hospitalizations, for example, have often been accompanied by purposely vague statements from Buckingham Palace that tend to offer as little information as possible. That tendency has once again come to the forefront, with the first month of 2024 featuring some pretty major medical concerns for Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her father-in-law, King Charles III. In both cases, the palace announcements were as murky as expected, proving once again that — in the case of royal spokespeople, at least — when it comes to informing the public about royals' health, less is more.