Tragic Details About Dr. Phil

In 2001, Dr. Phil's sister-in-law was left fighting for her life when she was randomly targeted in an acid attack. Cindi Broaddus, a sibling of the star's wife, Robin McGraw, was in the driver's seat when a vat of sulfuric acid was thrown from an overpass, crashing into her car's windshield as a result.

"The acid burned my face, my lips, my cheeks, my chin, my arms. I inhaled acid. It also burned the inside of my mouth, my tongue, and my throat," Broaddus later revealed during an emotional appearance on "Dr. Phil" (via CBS News). "I remember having my hands in my face thinking I was bleeding, and realizing that was skin in my hands."

Thankfully, Broaddus managed to survive the ordeal, and within weeks, she had returned to her job. "From the moment of the attack I decided it was up to me and I was going to live," she told the host. Six years later she recounted her experiences with the book, "A Random Act: An Inspiring True Story of Fighting to Survive and Choosing to Forgive." Sadly, in 2018, Broaddus died at the age of 68.