Weird Things About Dr. Phil And Robin McGraw's Marriage

Dr. Phil has been doling out the tough love on his daytime show for 21 seasons. Over the years, an endless stream of people have received the Dr. Phil treatment, some for better and some for worse. With his willingness to critique and share advice, you'd be forgiven for thinking everything is absolutely perfect in Dr. Phil's life. But not so fast! Proving he's just like us, there are a few weird things about Dr. Phil's marriage.

As any viewer knows, Dr. Phil's wife, Robin McGraw, is a near-constant fixture on his show. Robin's even hopped on the stage to cohost with her hubby on occasion. The couple isn't shy about sharing their love and the secrets to their long-lasting marriage with the public. And, even though detractors often question Dr. Phil's advice, there's no room for doubt regarding the longevity of his and Robin's marriage.

Sparks immediately flew between Dr. Phil and Robin when her sister introduced them five decades ago. It wasn't long before Dr. Phil got down on one knee. The lady said yes, and they tied the knot in 1976. The couple welcomed their first child, Jay McGraw, in 1979 and their second, Jordon McGraw, in 1986. The couple is wholeheartedly devoted to their clan, especially their two grandkids. From the outside, it looks like Dr. Phil and Robin have a simpatico marriage, but you'll get a different view if you take a peek inside.