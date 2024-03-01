Why Brittany Mahomes Chose To End Her Professional Soccer Career

Before they were married, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes were an athletic power couple. When they were in college, Patrick was tearing it up on the football field for Texas Tech, while Brittany was dominating on the soccer pitch at the University of Texas at Tyler. "Her competitive nature is one of the many things I love about her," the future NFL star told UT Tyler Athletics in a joint interview with his then-girlfriend in October 2016. "I'm constantly letting him know that he's not the only one breaking records," Brittany added.

Following an impressive college career, Brittany signed a contract to play professionally for UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland. The chance to play pro was a surprise for the UT Tyler standout. "Honestly I didn't even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school," she told UT Tyler Athletics after inking her deal in May 2017. Unsurprisingly, Patrick was on hand when Brittany officially signed the contract. "An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love," she added.

Playing overseas made the influencer realize she did not love the sport as much as she thought. "While I was in Iceland, I realized you know that you have to have a huge passion if you want to play soccer," Brittany said in a YouTube video for Vitality's "Elite Leader Series" in November 2020. She left Iceland after one season and returned stateside to pursue her true passion.