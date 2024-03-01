Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Plastic Surgery Amid Rampant Rumors

Reba McEntire has graced the country music scene for almost five decades, and despite already pushing 70 years old, the so-called Queen of Country has shown no signs of slowing down. At age 68, McEntire has continued to defy aging, both in terms of her singing career and timeless beauty. Her secret? "Staying happy," she said in a 2015 interview with ABC News. "I think it's very important to be of good mental attitude." She added, "Then I work out the best I can, as consistently as I can. I eat right, but I do jump off the wagon every now and then and have a good old cheeseburger."

Aside from being active, the "I'm A Survivor" singer — who is the mother of one son — credits mindful eating and getting plenty of sleep for her youthful glow. "It's a chore," she told People in 2019. "I used to be able to drop 10 pounds in a week by getting off fried foods and bread, and now it just takes so much." Although she's already a senior citizen, McEntire said she doesn't feel a day older than 35. "I feel 35, maybe 40," she laughed. "Used to be 60 years and one foot was in the grave. Now, maybe 85 is one foot, maybe 95."

Yet, despite swearing by her secrets, McEntire has not been able to escape rumors about her appearance — specifically, that she's had some cosmetic procedures done to look as though she's aging backward. What does she have to say about it?