Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Plastic Surgery Amid Rampant Rumors
Reba McEntire has graced the country music scene for almost five decades, and despite already pushing 70 years old, the so-called Queen of Country has shown no signs of slowing down. At age 68, McEntire has continued to defy aging, both in terms of her singing career and timeless beauty. Her secret? "Staying happy," she said in a 2015 interview with ABC News. "I think it's very important to be of good mental attitude." She added, "Then I work out the best I can, as consistently as I can. I eat right, but I do jump off the wagon every now and then and have a good old cheeseburger."
Aside from being active, the "I'm A Survivor" singer — who is the mother of one son — credits mindful eating and getting plenty of sleep for her youthful glow. "It's a chore," she told People in 2019. "I used to be able to drop 10 pounds in a week by getting off fried foods and bread, and now it just takes so much." Although she's already a senior citizen, McEntire said she doesn't feel a day older than 35. "I feel 35, maybe 40," she laughed. "Used to be 60 years and one foot was in the grave. Now, maybe 85 is one foot, maybe 95."
Yet, despite swearing by her secrets, McEntire has not been able to escape rumors about her appearance — specifically, that she's had some cosmetic procedures done to look as though she's aging backward. What does she have to say about it?
Reba McEntire has denied going under the knife
Reba McEntire has set the record straight about those rumors alleging that she's had plastic surgery and other cosmetic work done to maintain her natural beauty. Speaking with OK! in 2009, the "Fancy" singer denied having had Botox. "I don't do it. Everybody else can, it's fine with me. I don't," she said. "It's botulism, so I didn't want to put that in my body. I think plastic surgery's great if that's what you want to do." Instead, McEntire insisted on having a good skincare routine and regular exercise as the key to looking fresh and young. "I take my makeup off every night, cleanse my face," she said. "I wash my face in the morning ... and moisturize very well." She also doesn't forget to use sunscreen. For McEntire, less is more when it comes to her skincare routine. "I get facials as regularly as I can, and drink lots of water. And I do take fish oils," she added.
While she may have opted out of getting Botox, the Grammy-winning singer has admitted to having had some work done before — but not for beauty reasons. Previously, she revealed that she had to have surgery on her forehead after being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, which is a type of skin cancer. "It happened to be real close to the filming of the 'Does He Love You' [music] video," she shared in a statement obtained by UMG Nashville.
Experts weighed in
Unfortunately, not everyone is convinced by Reba McEntire's claims that she hasn't gone under the knife. Dr. Richard Westreich, a plastic surgeon who spoke with The U.S. Sun, hinted that the "Fancy" singer has likely had some major work done on her face before, including face fillers, a brow lift, and, possibly, rhinoplasty. "It is possible Reba had a mini nose job when she was young," he told the outlet. "It is pretty well accepted that she has had a facelift and perhaps a brow lift." They added, "She has had a lot of volume, whether it is using filler or by a fat transfer to her mid-face." And while she has sworn off getting Botox, Dr, Westreich believes that it is a huge part of McEntire's beauty regime. "She does the usual Botox," Westreich asserted. "Her routine maintenance looks to have been done for around 15 years."
Interestingly, an insider echoed a similar sentiment to Radar in 2023, saying that McEntire may have gotten nip-tucks to get rid of her fine lines and sagging skin. They added that McEntire likes to spend thousands of dollars on her beauty routine, which could rival even Kim Kardashian's. "[She's] proud of the fact she looks decades younger than her actual age," they said of the singer. "Reba buys the best cleansers and moisturizers and serums money can buy." Fortunately, money is no object. "It costs her quite a bit, but she can afford it — she's worth $95 million!" they said.